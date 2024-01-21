Red Sox Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer ready to rebound after injury-plagued 2023 season "I should have said something earlier." Marcelo Mayer is expected to open the 2024 season in Portland. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

There was plenty to like about the strides Marcelo Mayer made in 2023. At least for the first few months.

Anointed as the Red Sox’ top prospect as soon as Boston selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Mayer only logged 35 games with High-A Salem before getting a call up to Double-A Portland in late May.

Making a big leap in competition at just 20 years old, the skilled shortstop was putting himself on a fast track to the big leagues.

But looking back on his second full pro season in the Red Sox organization, Mayer believes he left plenty on the table.

“It’s tough. I mean, everybody wants to be on the field,” he said last week of his 2023 season. “Everybody wants to play. This is what we do, this is what we love. So when something happens and you get hurt, it does suck. But it’s part of the game and I think you learn and grow from injuries. So I think I’ve learned a lot from this last season.”

Shortly after arriving in Portland, Mayer suffered a left shoulder impingement. Already dealing with the elevated competition found in Double-A ball, Mayer tried to play through his lingering injury.

The results were underwhelming. After slugging seven home runs and driving in 34 runs in 35 games with Salem, Mayer slashed just .189/.254/.355 with six homers and 20 RBIs over 43 games with the Sea Dogs.

He was placed on the 7-day injured list in early August and was eventually shut down for the season in September.

“Had a shoulder injury, hurt it in May… continued to play, ended up getting to a point where I just couldn’t really do it anymore,” Mayer said. “I think a lot of that taught me not really knowing my body, not knowing how to handle a full season or really communicate with my trainers in a way.

“But yeah, looking forward now. That’s in the past. My shoulder is in a great spot. I started swinging a few days ago. Feel good as ever, so I’m excited for the new year.”

As noted by Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com, Mayer’s numbers plummeted after May 7 — when he previously noted that he suffered his shoulder injury.

Really interesting interview w/Marcelo Mayer by @bradfo here: https://t.co/ZQkd9g0TZ2. Mayer reveals his shoulder injury occurred 5/7. Here are his splits before & after that date:



4/6-5/7: 111 PA, .337/.414/.582, 15 XBH, 21.6K%

5/14-8/2: 243 PA, .190/.256/.366, 19 XBH, 25.5K% — Ian Cundall (@IanCundall) September 8, 2023

But, he stressed that his lackluster returns last summer were not all tied to his lingering health issues.

“At the end of the day — my shoulder was hurting a little bit,” Mayer said. “But that’s no excuse, I think. I should have said something earlier and the product that I put on the field is the product that people are gonna see. Obviously, that wasn’t the best product, but I’m looking to put that in the past and just get ready for this.”

Despite him missing months of valuable development time, Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham noted on Wednesday that Mayer has been cleared ahead of spring training.

“Ready to go for spring training. He’s swinging,” Abraham said of Mayer. “We’re excited. It’s obviously been a long and arduous road for him. And some ups and downs for sure. But we’re excited for him to come to spring training fully healthy and ready to compete this year.”

Even with his dip in production over the summer, Mayer is still highly regarded among league circles.

In Baseball America’s latest Top 100 Prospects list, he is still tabbed as the top Red Sox prospect at No. 14 overall, followed by outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 21) and catcher Kyle Teel (No. 62).

Even with an extended setback, Mayer is holding himself to a high standard in 2024. He’s expected to open next season with Portland, and could find himself up in the big leagues if he continues to take steps forward this summer.

“I miss playing the game. I miss playing hard, I miss being dirty,” he said. “I miss all that stuff. So I’m really excited to head over to spring training in a couple of weeks and start getting out there.”