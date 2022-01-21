Brad Marchand Brad Marchand ruled out for Saturday’s game, Bruins unsure on his status for the next week Anton Blidh will also miss Saturday's game against the Jets. Brad Marchand will miss at least a game after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday's win against the Capitals. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Bruins wingers Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh have been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Jets after both suffered injuries in Thursday’s win against the Capitals.

While it’s unclear how long each player will be out for, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy appears to be handling both injuries on a day-to-day basis.

“[Marchand and Blidh] will both be out tomorrow,” Cassidy told reporters Friday. “We’ll see how they are next week. We’ll probably have a better idea after a couple of days.”

Marchand left Thursday’s game in the second period after suffering an upper-body injury on a hit from Garnet Hathaway. The hit from Hathaway came from behind in the corner, hitting Marchand in the numbers as he was falling toward the boards.

Hathaway was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play. On the ensuing power play, Marchand was seen on the bench wincing when he tried to lift his right arm up to celebrate David Pastrnak’s goal.

Not a good sign for Brad Marchand's injury that he couldn't even raise his arm to celebrate a goal pic.twitter.com/r1qgvCnr9V — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 21, 2022

Blidh left the game in the first period after Capitals forward Tom Wilson hit him following an entry pass in the attacking zone. Wilson wasn’t penalized for the hit.

Cassidy stated his disapproval over Hathaway’s hit on Marchand following Thursday’s game, but was ready to turn the page on Friday.

“There were a couple of hard hits last night,” Cassidy said. “We were on the receiving end of a couple of them and we had a couple, and they’re usually physical games against Washington.

“I don’t like the hits when it’s on the numbers and from behind and close to the boards. I don’t like them at any age and in any league. Unfortunately, Brad is going to miss a little bit of time and that’s the end of it from our end. I have no idea if the league will look at it or not, but we’re off to looking at Winnipeg.”

Marchand leads the team in goals (20) and assists (23) this season. To replace him on the top line, Cassidy said he’ll turn to Jake DeBrusk to play on the left wing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Craig Smith. As for the penalty kill, Cassidy said Nick Foligno could get “a little bit more of Brad’s minutes.”