These celebrities were spotted at TD Garden for Game 7 of the Celtics vs. Heat series

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
While the Celtics failed to make history Monday night, there were a number of high-profile attendees in the stands at TD Garden as Boston fell to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Here is the full list of celebrities, athletes, and VIPs spotted at Game 7.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.