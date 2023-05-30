Celebs

These celebrities were spotted at TD Garden for Game 7 of the Celtics vs. Heat series

Singer Jack Harlow was one of the celebrities who attended Game 7. Adam Glanzman/Getty

By Melissa Ellin

While the Celtics failed to make history Monday night, there were a number of high-profile attendees in the stands at TD Garden as Boston fell to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is the full list of celebrities, athletes, and VIPs spotted at Game 7.

Former Celtics

  • Paul Pierce
  • Rajon Rondo
  • Isaiah Thomas

Other celebrities, athletes, and VIPS

  • 21 Savage
  • Trent Alexander
  • Steve Aoki
  • Alex Cora
  • Cousin Stizz
  • Jack Harlow
  • Robert Kraft
  • Rodney Harrison
  • Aly Raisman
  • Adam Silver
  • Bill Simmons
  • Jason Terry
  • Donnie Wahlberg
  • Dana White