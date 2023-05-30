Celebs These celebrities were spotted at TD Garden for Game 7 of the Celtics vs. Heat series Singer Jack Harlow was one of the celebrities who attended Game 7. Adam Glanzman/Getty

While the Celtics failed to make history Monday night, there were a number of high-profile attendees in the stands at TD Garden as Boston fell to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Here is the full list of celebrities, athletes, and VIPs spotted at Game 7.

Former Celtics

Paul Pierce

Rajon Rondo

Isaiah Thomas

Other celebrities, athletes, and VIPS

21 Savage

Trent Alexander

Steve Aoki

Alex Cora

Cousin Stizz

Jack Harlow

Robert Kraft

Rodney Harrison

Aly Raisman

Adam Silver

Bill Simmons

Jason Terry

Donnie Wahlberg

Dana White