Celebs Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Jayson Tatum, and Ben Affleck attend extremely star-studded July 4th party Michael Rubin's Independence Day white party also included Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Kylian Mbappé among its guests.

There is star-studded, and then there was Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s July 4th white party in the Hamptons.

Tom Brady was there, and according to his Instagram post, so was: Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NBA stars James Harden and Devin Booker, Cowboys star Micah Parsons, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and Quavo.

Brady’s Instagram stories also reveal that Jayson Tatum, French soccer star Kylian Mbappé, new Raven Odell Beckham Jr., and DJ Khaled attended.

And that’s far from all.

According to Rubin’s own posts, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Usher, Kevin Hart, and Joe Burrow were just a handful more of the known names mingling.

Go to any of those celebrities’ Instagram accounts, and the notable guests list gets longer and longer and longer.

Update: Celtics’ Grant Williams was there, too.