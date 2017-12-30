Colby College hires former UMaine football coach Jack Cosgrove

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Colby College has hired former University of Maine football coach Jack Cosgrove, the winningest football coach in Black Bear history.

Colby said Cosgrove will take over the program in January, becoming the 41st head coach since the Colby football program started in 1892.

Cosgrove stepped aside from the Black Bears in November 2015 and has been serving as senior associate director of athletics at UMaine.

Cosgrove’s tenure in Orono included 129 career wins, three conference titles and five postseason appearances. He said he’s ready to get back to coaching on the gridiron and added, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”