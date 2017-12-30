Colby College hires former UMaine football coach Jack Cosgrove

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Maine head football coach Jack Cosgrove watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Hampshire at Alfond Stadium at the University of Maine in Orono, Maine. Cosgrove said Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, he will transition into a senior associate director of athletics position at the school after nearly 23 years of leading the Black Bears. Joe Harasymiak was named interim head coach, and the school said a national search for a head football coach will start immediately. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Jack Cosgrove, coaching Maine on Nov. 22, 2014. –Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File
AP,
10:40 AM

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Colby College has hired former University of Maine football coach Jack Cosgrove, the winningest football coach in Black Bear history.

Colby said Cosgrove will take over the program in January, becoming the 41st head coach since the Colby football program started in 1892.

Cosgrove stepped aside from the Black Bears in November 2015 and has been serving as senior associate director of athletics at UMaine.

Cosgrove’s tenure in Orono included 129 career wins, three conference titles and five postseason appearances. He said he’s ready to get back to coaching on the gridiron and added, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

