AJ Dillon scores 3 TDs as BC beats Holy Cross in rivalry renewal

It was the 83rd game between the Jesuit schools.

Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes down the sideline as Holy Cross players look on during the first half Saturday.
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) rushes down the sideline as Holy Cross players look on during the first half Saturday. –Mary Schwalm / AP Photo
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
4:31 PM

BOSTON (AP) — AJ Dillon ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns in less than a quarter, and Boston College beat old, in-state rival Holy Cross 62-14 Saturday in the schools’ first meeting in 32 years.

Dillon, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason player of the year, carried just six times before BC (2-0) went to its reserves late in the first quarter. Quarterback Anthony Brown completed his only two passes for 53 yards.

Eagles’ reserve QBs EJ Perry and Matt McDonald each threw for two TDs and cornerback Hamp Cheevers returned an interception 81 yards for a score.

Holy Cross (0-2) blocked two punts for TDs.

It was the 83rd game between the Jesuit schools that once made up New England’s biggest football rivalry.

The series ended when Holy Cross joined the Patriot League and cut its athletic scholarships after BC’s victory in 1986. The loss of scholarships also prevented BC — then a 1-A program (now FBS) — from playing a then-1-A (now FCS) school in games that would count toward bowl eligibility.

But in 2013 the Patriot League returned athletic scholarships and the schools agreed to resume the series. They are slated to meet on BC’s campus in 2020.

Dillon went 54 yards on BC’s first play from scrimmage and scored three plays later, running in untouched from 7 yards out.

On the first play of the Eagles’ second possession, Dillon went around the right end, broke two tackles, and jumped over a diving defender near the 10-yard line before completing his 74-yard score. His third was a 7-yarder, making it 21-0 midway into the opening quarter.

On the opening kickoff, Holy Cross’ linebacker Jack Haddon was hit hard on coverage and was face-first on the turf for a while. The crushing hit on him brought ‘Oohs’ from some fans in the stands, expecting to see an early blowout, but also appearing concerned about the teams’ size difference. BC coach Steve Addazio checked on Haddon, who walked off slowly.

THE TAKEAWAY

Holy Cross: The experience may have helped. . There was a large contingent of fans dressed in purple and white — Holy Cross’ colors — around pregame and in the stands.

Boston College: The Eagles, expected to be improved in conference play, get their first test at Wake Forest Thursday.

UP NEXT

Holy Cross: Hosts Yale next Saturday.

Boston College: Plays at Wake Forest in its ACC opener in Thursday’s nationally-televised game.

