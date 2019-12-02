Former Boston College football players shared stories critical of Steve Addazio

In the wake of Steve Addazio being fired as head coach of the Boston College football team, it appears that a pair of former players weren’t thrilled with his leadership of the program.

Addazio’s time as the Eagles’ coach officially came to an end on Sunday. Shortly afterward, two ex-Eagles revealed less-than-flattering accounts of the fired coach on Twitter. One was former running back Andre Williams:

Yo! Can I just tell y'all how happy I am for BC football right now?! — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

After initially proclaiming his excitement following the news of Addazio’s removal, Williams elaborated:

But everything happens for a reason and everything that unfolded led people to where they are today. I am sure Coach Day is exactly where he wants and deserves to be. I am grateful for his contribution to our 2013 season & that's an understatement. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

I came to BC vs WF to be recognized as a 'Legend of the Game'. Afterwards, I went to pay my respects & shake Addazio's hand. He saw me, dropped his eyes and walked past me. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

BC is going to continue to grow and develop. I saw so many good things when I took that visit this year. I have no doubt we are moving in the right direction. Blessings to Rich Gunnell with this opportunity that has presented itself. It is much deserved. — Andre Williams (@drewill44) December 2, 2019

Williams hit his peak for BC during Addazio’s first season as coach. He ran for 2,177 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Another former BC player during Addazio’s tenure shared a story that went even further in its criticism.

Josh Keyes, a BC linebacker from 2011-2013, tweeted a story saying there an attempt to ban him from attending games over a negative Facebook comment he’d made about Addazio.

THE FULL STORY.

WHY I WAS BANNED BY STEVE ADDAZIO pic.twitter.com/Y9VJzR2fSt — Josh Keyes (@Josh__Keyes) December 2, 2019

Keyes also accused BC football under Addazio of trying to get him cut from the Falcons during his time with the team in 2016.

In seven seasons as coach, Addazio compiled a 44-44 record, including a 1-3 mark in bowl games. Several candidates have emerged as potential long-term successor to Addazio. In the short term, the team will be led by interim coach Rich Gunnell.