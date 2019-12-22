Harvard beats Howard, 60-55, in men’s basketball
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Chris Lewis had 15 points and eight rebounds and Harvard beat Howard 60-55 on Sunday.
Mason Forbes had 13 points and four blocks for Harvard (8-4). Noah Kirkwood added seven rebounds. Christian Juzang had seven rebounds for the visitors.
Chris Lewis and Mason Forbes were too much for the Bison today.
Full highlights with some top-10 caliber blocks ⤵️#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/RQfzPsU5Qu
— Harvard Basketball (@HarvardMBB) December 22, 2019
Charles Williams had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bison (2-11). Nate Garvey added 16 points. Zion Cousins had seven rebounds.
Harvard takes on Cal on the road next Sunday. Howard plays Penn at home next Monday.
