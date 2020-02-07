Noah Kirkwood, Danilo Djuricic lift Harvard past Yale 78-77

Azar Swain scored a career-high 33 points for the Bulldogs.

Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot. –Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
AP
February 7, 2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood scored 18 points, Danilo Djuricic added 17 and Harvard narrowly beat Yale 78-77 on Friday night.

Christian Juzang made two free throws with 5.6 seconds left, pushing Harvard to a 78-74 lead. Azar Swain answered at the other end by banking in a 3-pointer while being fouled, but he missed the free throw and Justin Bassey gathered the rebound to seal the victory.

Juzang had 15 points and nine assists, and Robert Baker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Harvard (14-6, 3-2 Ivy League). Harvard posted a season-high 23 assists.

Harvard scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Swain scored a career-high 33 points for the Bulldogs (16-5, 4-1), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Paul Atkinson scored a career-high 28 points and had five steals. Matthue Cotton had six rebounds.

