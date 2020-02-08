Baylor gets top seed in NCAA committee’s initial rankings

Kansas, Gonzaga, and San Diego State join the Bears as No. 1 seeds.

At 20-1, Baylor is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
Ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, Baylor has won 19 straight games. –Rod Aydelotte/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOHN MARSHALL,
AP
1:15 PM

Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the top seeds in the NCAA’s preliminary rankings.

The Bears were the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

The preliminary rankings, based on games through Friday, are designed to be a sneak peek at the selection process before the official seeds are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is March 27-29 in Atlanta.

Baylor, which is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, was slotted in the South Region in Houston with Louisville, Seton Hall and Auburn.

The third-ranked Jayhawks were the No. 2 overall seed and placed in the Midwest Region in Indianapolis with Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State.

Advertisement

No. 2 Gonzaga was the third overall seed and topped a West Region in Los Angeles with West Virginia, Villanova and Oregon.

The East Region, to be played in New York, was topped by No. 4 San Diego State and includes Duke, Maryland and Butler. The Aztecs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I.

TOPICS: College Sports Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Marcus Smart looks on during the second half of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Celtics
Marcus Smart masterfully avoided a cancer patient while diving for a loose ball February 8, 2020 | 10:30 AM
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan defended quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo February 8, 2020 | 10:11 AM
U.S. players celebrate after a goal by midfielder Rose Lavelle, second from right, during the first half of a CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying soccer match against Mexico on Friday, Feb. 7.
Soccer
US women down Mexico 4-0 to secure an Olympic spot February 8, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics hold off Hawks 112-107 February 7, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
5 things to know about Ron Roenicke February 7, 2020 | 10:09 PM
Harvard guard Noah Kirkwood goes up for a shot.
College Sports
Noah Kirkwood, Danilo Djuricic lift Harvard past Yale 78-77 February 7, 2020 | 9:32 PM
TD Garden
After hearing fan feedback, TD Garden will make more changes to seats February 7, 2020 | 6:50 PM
bruins notebook
Brandon Carlo to miss game against Coyotes February 7, 2020 | 6:42 PM
The MLBPA called for the teams involved in the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade to come to a resolution.
Red Sox
MLB Players Union: Mookie Betts trade 'needs to be resolved without further delay' February 7, 2020 | 6:21 PM
CHAD FINN
Jessica Mendoza out as ESPN’s Sunday night analyst and Mets adviser, but will remain at network February 7, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
The best individual seasons in Red Sox history, and where Mookie Betts fits February 7, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning shake hands after a Patriots-Broncos game.
Patriots
Tom Brady made a golf joke at Peyton Manning's expense February 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Mookie Betts takes the field during a game.
CHAD FINN
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox back out of the Mookie Betts trade? February 7, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Ron Roenicke will reportedly be the next manager of the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Red Sox will reportedly name Ron Roenicke as manager after MLB investigation concludes February 7, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
NBA
LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the All-Star Game February 7, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Chandler Jones with the Patriots in 2013.
Patriots
Chandler Jones explained how the Patriots 'taught me pro football' February 7, 2020 | 9:36 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings Thursday.
Red Sox
Rob Manfred on sign-stealing saga: No Red Sox players will be punished February 7, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Fans outside the Staples Center honor Kobe Bryant.
NBA
Kobe Bryant memorial is planned for Staples Center on Feb. 24 February 7, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Mookie Betts is no longer a member of the Red Sox.
MLB
Mookie Betts deal offers painful reminders of Boston's past February 7, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Former Boston Pride goaltender Katie Burt defends the puck during a 2018 game.
Women's Hockey
4 questions about the state of women's professional hockey, answered February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
What Celtics teammates are saying about rookie Tacko Fall February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NWHL All Star Game Hockey
NWHL
5 players to watch during the NWHL's All-Star Weekend February 7, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Danny Ainge.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Celtics have made a trade at the deadline? February 6, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Gustavo Bou wearing the 2020 Revolution primary kit.
Soccer
The Revolution's 2020 kit is a throwback to the inaugural MLS season February 6, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox seeking more compensation for Mookie Betts as Brusdar Graterol’s medical issues hold up trade February 6, 2020 | 1:26 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Analyzing Romeo Langford's first career start with the Celtics February 6, 2020 | 12:44 PM
Marathon
BAA announces start times, changes for 2020 Boston Marathon February 6, 2020 | 11:44 AM
Boston Pride celebrate during a game in Boston, MA on Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo by Michelle Jay)
Hockey
The NWHL All-Star Game is coming to Boston. Here's what's to expect. February 6, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Tom Brady talks to Bill Belichick before a game against the Cowboys in 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly still 'prefers' to keep Tom Brady with the Patriots February 6, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday, April 15, 2019. (David Ryan/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Here are the 2020 Boston Marathon start times February 6, 2020 | 9:47 AM