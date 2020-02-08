Baylor gets top seed in NCAA committee’s initial rankings

Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the top seeds in the NCAA’s preliminary rankings.

The Bears were the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

The preliminary rankings, based on games through Friday, are designed to be a sneak peek at the selection process before the official seeds are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is March 27-29 in Atlanta.

Current #MarchMadness Top 16 Seeds! 👏 1. Baylor

2. Kansas

3. Gonzaga

4. San Diego St.

5. Duke

6. Dayton

7. Louisville

8. West Virginia

9. Maryland

10. Florida St.

11. Seton Hall

12. Villanova

13. Auburn

14. Oregon

15. Butler

16. Michigan St.#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/FCwNa7cztG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 8, 2020

Baylor, which is No. 1 in the AP Top 25, was slotted in the South Region in Houston with Louisville, Seton Hall and Auburn.

The third-ranked Jayhawks were the No. 2 overall seed and placed in the Midwest Region in Indianapolis with Dayton, Florida State and Michigan State.

Advertisement

No. 2 Gonzaga was the third overall seed and topped a West Region in Los Angeles with West Virginia, Villanova and Oregon.

The East Region, to be played in New York, was topped by No. 4 San Diego State and includes Duke, Maryland and Butler. The Aztecs are the lone remaining undefeated team in Division I.