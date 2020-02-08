Steffon Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech

Mitchell made 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Virginia Tech's P.J. Horne, left, and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell battle for the ball during the first half Saturday.
Virginia Tech's P.J. Horne, left, and Boston College's Steffon Mitchell battle for the ball during the first half Saturday. –Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP
By
JIMMY ROBERTSON,
AP
2:28 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steffon Mitchell set career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 77-73 overtime victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six of their previous eight games. He made 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, and he also dished out six assists.

Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Mitchell made a tough layup over Nolley with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime to give the Eagles a 75-73 lead. On the ensuing possession, Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds remaining, and Mitchell grabbed the rebound. Tyrece Radford fouled Mitchell with 2 seconds left and the 6-foot-8 forward made both free throws to seal the BC win.

BC had a chance to put the game away in regulation. The Eagles led 66-64 with Derryck Thornton heading to the free-throw line with 29.3 seconds remaining. But Thornton missed the front end of a one-and-one, and on the Hokies’ possession, BC’s Jairus Hamilton fouled Nahiem Alleyne with 4.4 seconds left. Alleyne made both free throws to tie the game, and BC did not get a shot off on its final possession.

Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles now have won more conference games than they did last season, and with a solid nucleus of Mitchell, Heath and Thornton, BC could be a tough out for teams down the stretch.

Virginia Tech: Three weeks ago, the Hokies were in great position for an NCAA Tournament berth, but they are now in desperate need of a victory after losing five straight, including two to BC and one to Georgia Tech – teams that were in the lower half of the ACC standings. Virginia Tech now has a much-needed week off before attempting to right the ship next weekend against Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles play at Miami on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

