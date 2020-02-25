Bill Russell congratulated Sabrina Ionescu for her record-setting performance, played hours after Kobe Bryant’s memorial

Sabrina Ionescu has inked her name, yet again, into the NCAA record books.

Just hours after speaking at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s celebration of life ceremony held on Monday, the Oregon senior guard became the first to player in NCAA Division 1 history – male or female — to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. She set the record in the third quarter against Stanford, snagging her record-setting 1,000th rebound with 1:47 minutes remaining. Ionescu, who finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds, also holds the NCAA record for most career triple doubles (26).

Ionescu was praised and supported by the sports community for her performance after an emotional ceremony. Celtics legend Bill Russell was one of the many athletes who congratulated her on social media.

Congratulations they would both be so proud. On a day that means so much! You had a busy day. #Mambacita #MambaMentality https://t.co/bByZUAUf4x — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) February 25, 2020

“Congratulations they would both be so proud,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “On a day that means so much! You had a busy day. #Mambacita #MambaMentality.”

Despite the historic rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers, Russell honored the late Bryant and his memory by wearing his jersey at the Celtics-Lakers game on Sunday.

Bill Russell breaking Lakers-Celtics lines for Kobe. pic.twitter.com/C9GGdMnrwS — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 23, 2020

Ionescu, who had a close relationship with both Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, said her record-setting performance was played in honor of Bryant as well.

“That one was for him,” she told ESPN after the game. “To do it on 2-24-20 was huge. We talked about it in the preseason. I can’t put it into words. He’s looking down and proud of me and happy for this moment with my team.”