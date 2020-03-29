Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College

"I went with my gut there."

Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer. –Photo courtesy Logan Reardon | The Quinnipiac Chronicle
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM

The Boston College men’s basketball team has landed Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly, All Facts Media reported Sunday.

Kelly averaged 16.7 points per game, 4.5 assists per game, and shot 89 percent from the free-throw line this past season. He played in all 30 of the 15-15 Bobcats’ games before entering the transfer portal.

“With a lot of the other schools, I was wishing I had more time to make the decision,” Kelly told Boston.com. “It was like, ‘I need more time, I need more time.’ When Boston College presented itself, I was like, ‘I need less time. I’ve got to get this done as soon as possible.’ That’s just a feeling I had. I went with my gut there.”

Advertisement

Kelly, a 6’1, 175-pound guard from Shelton, Connecticut, said the Atlantic Coast Conference was his favorite conference growing up. He made it clear how much he wants to play in the NCAA Tournament, and he believes he can do so at BC.

He said he entered the transfer portal about two weeks ago. At that point, he didn’t eliminate the possibility of coming back to Quinnipiac, but when Christian reached out about a week ago, he was immediately intrigued. He said he’s spent the past week researching BC, both as a school and a team, and he’s eager to contribute right away.

“Being a grad transfer, it’s my fourth year of college coming up, so I’m excited to bring leadership and perspective to the table,” Kelly said. “On the court, I try to play strong, tough, smart. I’m a pretty good shooter and pretty efficient coming off ball screens.” 

He joins a potentially crowded backcourt with many potential contributors. Providence transfer Makai Ashton-Langford will be eligible next year. His brother, DeMarr Langford Jr., comes in as a top 100 recruit. Wynston Tabbs showed promise his freshman season before suffering a knee injury and missing all of this past year. Jay Heath is coming off a tremendous freshman season.

Advertisement

Time will tell how the rotation plays out, but it’s clear the Eagles have options at both guard spots.

“Coach said what I bring to the table, they need,” Kelly said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win, in any capacity, I’m willing to do that.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: College Sports Boston College Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM
The Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round in 2019.
NFL
How the NFL Draft process works from home March 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Olympian and Head of the Charles Women’s Singles reigning champion Gevvie Stone, of Cambridge, MA, lining up for the Championship Women's Singles race.
Olympics
Newton's Gevvie Stone paused her medical career to train for the now-postponed Olympics. Now, she's grappling with guilt and uncertainty March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating shot to win Villanova the title in 2016 is one of the top moments in recent March Madness history, but it isn't Chad Finn's favorite moment.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your all-time favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game? March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A vendor carries his crate of hot dogs on his head during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 2015.
Red Sox
Red Sox grow part-time relief pool to $1.5 million, include Aramark vendors March 27, 2020 | 7:43 PM
David Ortiz thanked the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz sends an uplifting message to Mass. General Hospital staff March 27, 2020 | 7:22 PM
ESPN announcer Doris Burke said she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Coronavirus
ESPN's Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Sports News
Taking a look at sports talk radio's calming effect March 27, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
MLB
Report: MLB won’t start season until travel, gathering bans are lifted March 27, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia is selling his home in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Real Estate
Dustin Pedroia's mansion in Chestnut Hill is for sale March 27, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares an update on how the Celtics are managing the NBA's hiatus March 27, 2020 | 1:31 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Molly Seidel reacts after finishing second in the Women's U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Olympics
Boston resident Molly Seidel qualified for the Olympic marathon. She's worried about what happens now. March 27, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown won't be reuniting on the Bucs' roster, according to Bruce Arians.
Patriots
Bruce Arians says a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion is 'not going to happen' March 27, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy wasn’t surprised that Tom Brady left the Patriots March 27, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NBA
Top NBA executives will take 20 percent salary reductions March 27, 2020 | 7:47 AM
NFL Draft
The NFL Draft will go on as scheduled next month March 27, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NCAA
No March Madness means $375 million less for NCAA schools March 27, 2020 | 7:37 AM
Coronavirus
Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields March 27, 2020 | 7:27 AM