Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College

The Boston College men’s basketball team has landed Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly, All Facts Media reported Sunday.

Kelly averaged 16.7 points per game, 4.5 assists per game, and shot 89 percent from the free-throw line this past season. He played in all 30 of the 15-15 Bobcats’ games before entering the transfer portal.

“With a lot of the other schools, I was wishing I had more time to make the decision,” Kelly told Boston.com. “It was like, ‘I need more time, I need more time.’ When Boston College presented itself, I was like, ‘I need less time. I’ve got to get this done as soon as possible.’ That’s just a feeling I had. I went with my gut there.”

Kelly, a 6’1, 175-pound guard from Shelton, Connecticut, said the Atlantic Coast Conference was his favorite conference growing up. He made it clear how much he wants to play in the NCAA Tournament, and he believes he can do so at BC.

He said he entered the transfer portal about two weeks ago. At that point, he didn’t eliminate the possibility of coming back to Quinnipiac, but when Christian reached out about a week ago, he was immediately intrigued. He said he’s spent the past week researching BC, both as a school and a team, and he’s eager to contribute right away.

“Being a grad transfer, it’s my fourth year of college coming up, so I’m excited to bring leadership and perspective to the table,” Kelly said. “On the court, I try to play strong, tough, smart. I’m a pretty good shooter and pretty efficient coming off ball screens.”

He joins a potentially crowded backcourt with many potential contributors. Providence transfer Makai Ashton-Langford will be eligible next year. His brother, DeMarr Langford Jr., comes in as a top 100 recruit. Wynston Tabbs showed promise his freshman season before suffering a knee injury and missing all of this past year. Jay Heath is coming off a tremendous freshman season.

Time will tell how the rotation plays out, but it’s clear the Eagles have options at both guard spots.

“Coach said what I bring to the table, they need,” Kelly said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win, in any capacity, I’m willing to do that.”