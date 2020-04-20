If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge?

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country.

College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
RALPH D. RUSSO,
AP
April 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM

College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block.

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country. The cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament cost schools $375 million and more losses are expected, especially if football season is disrupted in the fall.

In tough times, athletic administrators often drop sports programs to save money. In the past few weeks, Old Dominion said it will drop wrestling and Cincinnati will no longer have men’s soccer. Warnings of tough times ahead have come from all over college athletics, even some of the wealthiest Power Five schools.

Advertisement

“To say it’s not going to have any economic impact — that, I would say, would be grossly naïve,” said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, who oversees a program that had $148 million in operating revenue in 2017-18 and boasts of 20 straight years of balanced budgets.

“We’re just hoping to minimize it,” he said.

Paving the way for more cuts to come, the commissioners of five Bowl Subdivision conferences have asked the NCAA to waive over the next four years a slew of requirements for Division I membership, including the minimum number (16) of sports a school must sponsor.

Some observers see the coming crisis as a chance for schools to consider radical changes to how athletic departments are run or for new development paths to emerge for young athletes.

“Budgets reflect our values,” said Arne Duncan, a former U.S. education secretary and now co-chair of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. “I think we’ll see now whether in a time of cutbacks, what gets prioritized. Is it the interest of adults and unbelievably high salaries? Or is it the interest of student-athletes and preserving their chance to compete and to put academics first?”

A.J. Maestas, founder of the sports analytics consulting firm Navigate Research, said “a couple hundred” sports programs were cut during the last economic downturn after the 2008 financial crisis. Most programs don’t break even and he expects more cuts this time, too.

Advertisement

“If donors are unable to step up and endow the program or at least keep it above water there will be a number of programs that will be cut, especially if it’s a sustained economic downturn, which seems pretty realistic,” he said.

Nancy Zimpher, former chancellor of the State University of New York and a member of the Knight Commission, said cutting sports programs is short-sighted at a time when colleges could be facing a decrease in overall enrollment.

Having a large variety of sports programs “provides a great recruitment opportunity for the whole university,” she said.

David Ridpath, a former NCAA compliance director and professor of sports business at Ohio University, said he fears schools will use the economic crisis as an excuse to make program cuts they had already been pondering. He also wonders if fewer opportunities for athletes in non-revenue college sports provides a catalyst to sever some of the ties between amateur athletics and higher education in the United States.

In his book, “Alternative Models of Sports Development in America,” Ridpath makes the case that the U.S. should move toward a European-style academy system. Elite young athletes develop their games and receive an education, but the two are not tethered the way they are in American colleges.

“My argument has always been schools should not be a primary source of elite development,” Ridpath said. “We need to have other models for those elite athletes to be taken care of. So for me, it’s not throwing college athletics and high school athletics out the window. It’s reframing it and also making education-based sports more participatory.”

Advertisement

Former Big 12 Commissioner Dan Beebe has an even more radical idea: Colleges athletics should be broken into spectator sports (ones that make money) and participation sports (ones that don’t). Schools would provide athletic scholarships in spectator sports, but not in participation sports.

Participation sports then would not be subject to NCAA scholarship limits, would not require highly paid, full-time coaches and would play regional opponents, keeping costs down.

The scholarship piece of Beebe’s plan might seem extreme, but other parts are very much in line with what Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson and others are already thinking.

“Maybe an institution has sports sponsored in five different conferences, if that makes sense because of geography and other things,” Thompson said. “What we’re trying to do is throw everything at the wall and it might not be a one-size fits all for even the 12 institutions in the Mountain West.”

Beebe, who now consults schools on crisis management, said he hears from athletic directors running programs with successful football and basketball teams who wonder if funding so many other sports that often lose money makes sense.

“And the question they have is: There’s so much pressure for me to put so much resources into these sports to continue to sustain this level that it really makes me question why I’m spending half a million dollars or maybe a million dollars on a golf program or a tennis program,” Beebe said. “And that was before this crisis.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: College Sports Business

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Sports
When sports leagues plan to resume play April 20, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Rob Gronkowski Patriots Broncos
TV
Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Marble Racing
National News
Competitive marble racing finds fans in a world missing sports April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Author Ellen Hunter Gans.
Marathon
I was supposed to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. How I’m honoring the race instead. April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark Cuban on Basketball
NBA
Mark Cuban doesn't want the NBA to rush its return April 18, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Lauren Manis Holy Cross Basketball Player
WNBA DRAFT
Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft April 18, 2020 | 5:36 PM
David Pastrnak's 48 goals this season will be featured in a NESN program on Sunday.
Bruins
Chad Finn: NESN has a week full of highlights in store April 18, 2020 | 3:21 PM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.
NFL Draft
What NFL Draft experts are saying about this year’s quarterback class April 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots drafted Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010.
Patriots
10 years ago, Bill Belichick needed a strong draft and delivered. Can he do it again? April 18, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Larry Bird
TV
NBC Sports Boston is airing a bunch more old Celtics games April 18, 2020 | 11:57 AM
SB Nation website.
Media
SB Nation faces murky future after Vox Media furloughs national writers for three months April 17, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson works with Marcus Smart, left, during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
It’s a wait and see game for Celtics assistant Kara Lawson and 3x3 basketball April 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Drew Bledsoe calls a play during the first half of a game against the Cardinals in October, 1999.
Patriots
Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday April 17, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Michael Jordan
Media
Chad Finn: Like Michael Jordan himself, ESPN’s documentary on final year of Bulls’ dynasty is extraordinary April 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty April 17, 2020 | 9:09 PM
NBA
NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15 April 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Patriots re-sign restricted free-agent Adam Butler April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Carlos Gil
New England Revolution
MLS pushes back season to at least June 8 April 17, 2020 | 3:16 PM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)
Patriots
NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday April 17, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hopkinton Boston Marathon
Marathon
Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots' Day April 17, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Brad Marchand.
Bruins
Would the Bruins accept the Stanley Cup if the NHL doesn't return? April 17, 2020 | 11:11 AM
2019 Laver Cup Geneva
Tennis
Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021 April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots will use a 'premium pick' on a quarterback April 17, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Patriots should select A.J. Epenesa April 17, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Sports
Pick your favorite pandemic sports meme: Quarantine houses, choose three, or bingo cards April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Tennis
Decision on U.S. Open tennis tournament expected by June April 17, 2020 | 8:04 AM
MLB
Terry Francona: 'You're not going to have a normal baseball season' April 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Basketball
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft April 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
NFL star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 7:33 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
When will sports come back? Here's what has to happen first. April 17, 2020 | 7:24 AM