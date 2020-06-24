Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football as the Eagles returned to campus

"We all have to be encouraged right now, because we're here and we're back."

The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
The Boston College Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday. –Photo courtesy Brent Greenberg/BC Athletics
By
Sports Producer
June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM

Boston College football players returned to campus Monday and are currently in quarantine for up to 14 days.

Student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 “on or about day eight,” temperature checks will be conducted prior to entering facilities, and face covering, daily screening, and increased sanitization measures will all be in place, according to a release. Protocols are set for the quarantine and treatment of a positive case, should it occur.

BC head coach Jeff Hafley discussed the latest developments Wednesday via Zoom, stressing that the team’s No. 1 priority is to ensure its players and coaches are healthy and safe. He expects the situation to continue to be fluid, but he believes the time is right.

“We all have to be encouraged right now, because we’re here and we’re back,” Hafley said. “If we weren’t, and no one was back right now, I’d be a little worried.”

Hafley made it clear it was a careful and well-thought-out decision and that those involved are confident the return is in the best interest of the program. He said he believes it’s a legitimate possibility that college football could happen as it usually does this fall, and his focus is on ensuring his team is ready if and when the season comes.

Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley addresses the team. —Photo courtesy Brent Greenberg/BC Athletics

The goal is to conduct initial tests on or around July 1, and then have close to two months to prepare for the season before Week 1 against Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 4. Regardless of how it unfolds, Hafley sensed a palpable buzz on campus Monday and Tuesday.

“I think it’s a huge step,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the support here at the school to get our guys back and not rush into it.”

While it was difficult in some ways to adjust to life in quarantine over the past few months, Hafley clarified that not everything about the situation was bleak.

The stage is set for the Eagles. —Photo courtesy Brent Greenberg/BC Athletics
He was able to spend more time with his family, and he now realizes that he can go home to complete a lot of the work he has to finish, instead of staying in the office. That way, he can focus on the task at hand, then tuck in his daughters, Hope and Leah, and chat with his wife, Gina.

The past few months have been a whirlwind in some ways, but in another sense, he said he’s had extra time to build relationships with players and coaches and connect via Zoom.

“The most important thing to me is connecting with the players and the staff, and I do believe over this time that we’ve become even closer,” Hafley said. “I give the players a lot of credit and the staff a lot of credit for that. That’s one thing that was a big concern for me.”

Zay Flowers returns to campus. —Photo courtesy Brent Greenberg/BC Athletics

Hafley said the coaches spoke with players and parents, with doctors present, to go over the guidelines and ensure that everyone was on the same page to facilitate the return.

Now, with everyone back, the possibility of playing becomes even more tantalizing. Once they’re finally able to compete, likely some time in July, Hafley expects the energy and enthusiasm to be extremely high.

The staff and various doctors have discussed whether to keep players of the same position together or separate them to avoid spreading the virus, and Hafley said they’re still ironing out those details.

If a player does test positive, at any point, Hafley said players will be taken care of and will continue to be quarantined. The goal will be to keep that player isolated from the rest of the team and allow them to recuperate.

Hafley said he’s discussed with other coaches, including close friend and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, how to best approach the situation. They’ve leaned on one another for advice, guidance, and a sense of unity. If the season happens, Hafley said he hopes teams will release a coronavirus-related report, so that both sides know who will be on the field and who has the COVID-19.

He said he expects there will be instances of players at BC getting the virus, like there have been and will continue to be on other campuses, but he’s hopeful the precautions put in place will help lessen those cases.

In the meantime, former Eagles such as Mark Herzlich — who addressed the group Wednesday — have spoken to the team. Hafley has repeatedly emphasized buy-in from alumni, saying he wants current players to see how far football can take them both on the field and in life.

He hopes that these talks will inspire his players, but he acknowledges that there’s nothing that can completely replicate the feeling of playing the game and learning through mistakes.

Hafley is itching for some football, and he’s eager for competition once it’s deemed safe to play. He knows there will be some hiccups along the way, but the idea of getting ready for the season always keeps him motivated.

“If things are good, and we’re able to contact, I think we’ll see football as we know it,” Hafley said. “We’re hopeful games will be played and we’ll be back at this thing. If everything goes according to plan, I hope me and you are talking about kickoff and what it’s going to look like and everything will be moving forward.”

TOPICS: College Sports Boston College Football Coronavirus

