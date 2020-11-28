Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week.

Sarah Fuller of the Vanderbilt Commodores warms up on the field.
Sarah Fuller of the Vanderbilt Commodores warms up on the field. –Photo by Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics via Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOSEPH WALLJASPER,
AP
November 28, 2020 | 3:14 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri on Saturday.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack. Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

She went straight to the sideline where she high-fived some of her new teammates and swapped some elbow bumps. Fuller’s parents watched and cheered from the stands along with her boyfriend and best friend.

Advertisement

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.

Fuller agreed to give football a try and practiced with the winless Commodores before making the trip to Missouri. She wore “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet. She wore No. 32 on Saturday, the same as her number when playing soccer.

After her kickoff, reaction poured in on social media as Fuller the No. 2 trending topic on Twitter followed by Vandy. Her soccer team wrote on Twitter: “Glass. Everywhere.”

As in glass ceiling.

Pat McAfee, former NFL punter, reviewed Fuller’s squib kick noting the ball didn’t go out of bounds, didn’t give up a touchdown with no chance of a return to set up the defense.

“Congrats to (at)SarahFuller_27 for being THE FIRST EVER WOMAN TO KICKOFF A POWER 5 GAME,” McAfee wrote. “Incredibly rare to be the ‘1st ever person to do something’ these days..this is really cool.”

Advertisement

No woman had appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power Five team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003.

April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

“Let’s make history,” she wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: College Sports Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NBA
Amid pandemic, NBA gives teams health protocols for season November 28, 2020 | 4:54 PM
CHIN, BARRY
Patriots
Larry Fitzgerald wont be here Sunday, same as he sadly never ended up on the Patriots November 28, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Matt Patricia was fired by the Lions on Saturday in his third season as their head coach.
NFL
Detroit Lions fire coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn November 28, 2020 | 3:20 PM
LINDSEY WASSON
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Another dangerous quarterback is the top challenge for the Patriots, and this one might be the best November 28, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Lamar Jackson is reportedly one of several Ravens players to test positive for COVID-19, forcing their game against the Steelers to be pushed back to Tuesday.
NFL
COVID-19 outbreak pushes Ravens-Steelers to next Tuesday November 27, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Sony Michel broke out for two long runs in the Patriots' win over the Raiders.
Patriots
Sony Michel should 'be ready to go' for Patriots against Cardinals November 27, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Here's the trade offer the Pacers reportedly offered the Celtics for Gordon Hayward November 27, 2020 | 10:45 AM
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passes against the Seattle Seahawks.
PATRIOTS-CARDINALS
5 things to know about the Arizona Cardinals, who lead the NFL in yards per game November 27, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Tokyo Olympic organizers shared that it will hold 18 test events from March to May in preparation for the Olympic Games.
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events November 27, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium in 2019 after the Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 23-16.
Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady spices up Thanksgiving holiday week November 27, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Cardinals game November 27, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19
NFL
Reports: Ravens Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 November 27, 2020 | 8:42 AM
Wynston Tabbs led the way in Boston College's win over Rhode Island.
BC Basketball
Wynston Tabbs' double-double helps BC beat Rhode Island 69-64 November 27, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference.
NBA
Michael Jordan donates $2 million of his ‘Last Dance’ proceeds to food banks November 26, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Part ownership of Johnny Rockets: Although he’s known to be a very physical defenseman, Boychuk’s main weapon in his trademark “Johnny Rocket’’ slapshot. So it’s only appropriate for him to have part ownership of a hamburger franchise at a food court near you.— Tim Rosenthal
Bruins
Ex-Bruin Johnny Boychuk's career ends due to eye injury November 25, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton shows respect for dual-threat QBs ahead of matchup against Kyler Murray November 25, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Arlington’s Hunter Sleeper, Luke Tremblay, and Mike English are all former college athletes, but they’ve never had an experience quite like this.
FUNDRAISING BY BIKE
Arlington trio bikes cross-country to support suicide prevention and combat substance abuse November 25, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Isaiah Wynn left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Patriots
Patriots' injury report: Isaiah Wynn one of four absent from Wednesday's practice November 25, 2020 | 5:19 PM
College Sports
Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for virus, will miss Iron Bowl November 25, 2020 | 2:02 PM
NFL
Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thanksgiving night to Sunday November 25, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Sports News
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60 November 25, 2020 | 12:50 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Celtics and Hornets reportedly working on sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward November 25, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Carles Gil
New England Revolution
Taylor Twellman thinks underdog Revolution could have advantage against Orlando City November 25, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Where do the Patriots go from here? November 25, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Football players have benefited from organized practices, but it's no secret they're all missing game action.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
‘Kids are really suffering right now.’ Mass. football players, coaches cope with absence of games November 25, 2020 | 7:02 AM
Revolution upset Philadelphia
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the Revolution's playoff upset of the top-seeded Philadelphia Union November 25, 2020 | 6:45 AM
MLB
Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena arrested in Mexico's Yucatan November 24, 2020 | 11:40 PM
Aaron Nesmith was compared to some of the NBA's greatest shooters by his college coach.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What grade do you give the Celtics' offseason so far? November 24, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Payton Pritchard (left) and Aaron Nesmith will add some shooting depth to the Celtics.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith described how they're adjusting to the NBA November 24, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Bruce Arena
REVOLUTION
Despite the challenges of 2020, this isn't unprecedented territory for Bruce Arena November 24, 2020 | 5:28 PM