Florida’s Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game

Johnson collapsed onto the court during Saturday's game against Florida State.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition at a hospital, the team reported Sunday, one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State.

There was no change in Johnson’s condition from Saturday, when he was also critical but stable at Tallahassee Memorial.

No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.

Advertisement

ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident. According to some who witnessed Johnson’s medical emergency, he was standing and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face. His eyes were open and he had blood on his face and neck, according to photos obtained by The Gainesville Sun.

The Gators announced that Johnson was in critical and stable condition less than an hour after his ordeal. The American Hospital Association defines patients in critical but stable condition as having “vital signs that are unstable and not within normal limits. Patient may be unconscious. Indicators are unfavorable.”

Florida sent one of its jets to Norfolk, Virginia, to get Johnson’s parents Saturday and take them to Tallahassee to be with their son. Gators coach Mike White, who let his players decide whether to continue playing, also stayed overnight there along with head athletic trainer Dave Werner.

“We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

Advertisement

Johnson’s teammates and coaches Florida were visibly distraught before the game resumed. The Seminoles outscored Florida 80-60 after Johnson’s collapse and won 83-71, their seventh straight in the series.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse was not immediately known, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

The Southeastern Conference mandates strict protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: College Sports Health Basketball Florida

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians: 'They really get along great' December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Real Estate
Cam Newton reportedly sells his Charlotte condo to LaMelo Ball December 12, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game.
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels said Cam Newton has 'certainly been the best option' at QB all season December 12, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown on being named a 'Bostonian of the Year': 'I'm trying to be a part of this community' December 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian instructs his team.
BC BASKETBALL
3 takeaways from Boston College's 'hurtful and embarrassing' 38-point loss to Syracuse December 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics' season opener December 12, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
CELTICS
New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars December 12, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Keyontae Johnson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court December 12, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Patriots
With playoffs unlikely, fading Patriots have questions at quarterback December 12, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Dave Dombrowski has been with the Red Sox for four years.
MLB
New Phillies boss Dave Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild December 11, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
KYRIE IRVING
'I do not talk to pawns': Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media December 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Former Red Sox president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski was hired by the Phillies to the same role.
MLB
Ex-Red Sox exec Dave Dombrowski hired as Phillies' president of baseball operations December 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Jarrett Stidham is still the Patriots' backup quarterback.
Newton vs. Stidham
Bill Belichick was asked again why he's sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham. Here's what he said. December 11, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick will stay around for Patriots rebuild December 11, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton reacts after throwing a pick-six in Patriots loss to the Rams.
CAM NEWTON
Kenny Young says Cam Newton's body language tipped Rams on play that led to a pick-six December 11, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Cam Newton
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM