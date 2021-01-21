Alabama hires ex-Texans coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

Bill O'Brien. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
January 21, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — National champion Alabama has hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the hiring on Thursday. O’Brien is replacing Steve Sarkisian, who left to become head coach of the Texas Longhorns after the national championship game.

“He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college,” Saban said in a statement. “Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter.

“He will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best possible chance to be successful.”

Advertisement

O’Brien spent six-plus years as the Texans head coach, going 52-48 with four AFC South titles and four playoff appearances. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 4,165 yards in 2018 and 3,852 yards in 2019.

The Texans fired the 51-year-old O’Brien after an 0-4 start last season.

O’Brien returns to the college ranks, where he spent two years as Penn State’s coach in 2012 and 2013. He’ll take over an offense that was one of the nation’s best last season, but must replace Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, along with quarterback Mac Jones and tailback Najee Harris.

All three finished in the top five in the Heisman voting.

“I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this university and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa,” O’Brien said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years.”

O’Brien is the latest former head coach to join Saban’s staff as offensive coordinator after Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin. Both ultimately went on to earn another chance as a Power 5 head coach, with Kiffin heading to Florida Atlantic before getting hired at Mississippi.

Advertisement

O’Brien also served as offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions and won national coach of the year honors after going 8-4 in 2012. It was the most wins by a first-year coach in the program’s previous 125 seasons.

Like Saban, O’Brien is a former protege of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He spent five years on Belichick’s staff, calling offensive plays for three seasons and serving as the offensive coordinator in 2011, coaching quarterback Tom Brady during his 2010 MVP season.

A 28-year coaching veteran and former Brown defensive player, O’Brien was also offensive coordinator at Duke.

The Board of Trustees still must formally approve the financial terms, which have not been disclosed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: College Sports Football NFL Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) grapples with Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout win over the Flyers January 22, 2021 | 7:07 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask kept Boston alive in OT.
BRUINS
'I would not want to go against Tuukka': Rask saves Bruins in OT vs. Flyers January 22, 2021 | 12:26 AM
Bruins' Jack Studnicka scored his first career goal on Thursday.
BRUINS
Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka scores first NHL goal, receives puck after game January 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener January 21, 2021 | 10:52 PM
Jaylen Brown wants Americans pushing for change to keep their energy.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown doesn't want Americans to get complacent during Joe Biden's presidency January 21, 2021 | 8:49 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out to avoid overthrowing.
GRONK AND BRADY
Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out after overthrowing him: 'His arms are too strong' January 21, 2021 | 7:34 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
BRADY VS. RODGERS
All eyes on Brady and Rodgers for NFC championship game January 21, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum out vs. 76ers on Friday as he continues to rehab from COVID-19 January 21, 2021 | 5:20 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge on Jayson Tatum, NBA officiating, and his 'Trader Danny' reputation January 21, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Patriots
Eagles to hire Nick Sirianni as head coach, bypassing Patriots' Josh McDaniels January 21, 2021 | 2:25 PM
The Red Sox were bringing up the rear in the AL East in 2020.
Red Sox
The Red Sox aren't all-in for 2020, and that's not all bad January 21, 2021 | 12:38 PM
Josh McDaniels coaching candidate
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount identified the 'question' around Josh McDaniels's head coaching candidacy January 21, 2021 | 10:20 AM
The Celtics fell to the Sixers 117-109 on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. 76ers, as Joel Embiid has a good point about free throws January 21, 2021 | 7:17 AM
NBA
Nets lose to Cavs in Kyrie Irving's first game with James Harden January 20, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart rips officiating after loss to 76ers, says Joel Embiid 'flails' for calls January 20, 2021 | 11:18 PM
Joel Embiid and the Sixers take on the Boston Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics fall to 76ers 117 - 109, dropping second game in a row January 20, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Jayson Tatum is doing well as he recovers from COVID-19.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jayson Tatum feels 'great' as he recovers from COVID-19 January 20, 2021 | 6:55 PM
Mike Evans seems to enjoy having Tom Brady as his quarterback.
Tom Brady
Mike Evans shares why he thinks Tom Brady is the 'greatest player ever' January 20, 2021 | 6:06 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trail in the third quarter.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers prepare for a third straight road playoff game January 20, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are hoping to contend for an NBA title.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has a '50/50' chance of playing in Friday's game against the 76ers January 20, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Philip Rivers is calling it a career.
NFL
Philip Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons January 20, 2021 | 2:15 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's the list of compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to receive in 2021 January 20, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Tom Brady
Linda Holliday came to Bill Belichick's defense over his handling of Tom Brady January 20, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Kyrie Irving
NBA
Paul Pierce explained the one 'issue' he had with Kyrie Irving's comments January 20, 2021 | 10:02 AM
NFL
Tom Brady's Bucs can become 1st to play Super Bowl at home January 20, 2021 | 3:27 AM
Women's Sports
Dream close to being sold, taking Kelly Loeffler out of WNBA January 20, 2021 | 12:50 AM
George Springer of the Houston Astros celebrates scoring on a Jose Altuve RBI double during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 16, 2020 in San Diego, California.
MLB
AP source: George Springer agrees to $150 million, 6-year deal with Blue Jays January 19, 2021 | 11:53 PM
This July 20, 1977, file photo shows Don Sutton of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 48th All-Star Game in New York.
MLB
Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75 January 19, 2021 | 11:00 PM
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (
TIGER WOODS
Tiger Woods to miss upcoming events after 5th back surgery January 19, 2021 | 10:53 PM
Celtics' Jayson Tatum will not travel with the team on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum will not play against the Sixers on Wednesday, status uncertain for Friday January 19, 2021 | 10:11 PM