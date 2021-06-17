College Sports Northeastern to promote men’s hockey coach Jim Madigan to athletic director Jim Madigan coached the Northeastern men's hockey team for 10 seasons.





Northeastern University will promote men’s hockey coach Jim Madigan to athletic director to replace the departing Jeff Konya, a school source confirmed to the Globe.

Associate head coach Jerry Keefe will be promoted to head coach.

Madigan served as coach for 10 years, returning to the Huskies bench in 2011 after playing for the team from 1981-85 and serving as an assistant coach from 1986-93.

He led the team to a record of 174-139-39 and finished his run with eight straight winning seasons. After the program had gone 30 years without winning the Beanpot, he led the Huskies to three straight championships from 2018-20. The Huskies also snapped a 28-year drought in the Hockey East tournament in 2016, then added another title in 2019. The 2016 squad snapped a 22-year drought from the NCAA tournament, with the program returning to the postseason in 2018 and 2019.

Konya was named AD at San Jose State after three years at Northeastern.

Keefe also joined the Huskies in 2011 as an assistant coach, and just completed his seventh season as an associate head coach. He served as an assistant coach for the US in the World Junior Championships in 2019 and 2020.

Keefe, a Billerica native, attended Matignon and played at Providence College from 1996-2000.