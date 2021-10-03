College Sports 5 takeaways as Boston College suffers its first setback in a road loss to Clemson "I’m certainly really hurt right now, but we’ll be back.” BC quarterback Dennis Grosel rallied the Eagles 53 yards to the Clemson 11 where he fumbled the ball away on second and 10 with less than a minute left in the game.





As much as the Boston College football team tried to replicate the noisy and hostile environment of Death Valley in practice throughout the week, nothing could fully prepare the Eagles for their first full-capacity road game in two years.

BC gave a vulnerable Clemson team a battle in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup — and nearly earned its first victory at Memorial Stadium since 2007 — but ultimately came up short in a heart-breaking 19-13 setback on Saturday night.

The Eagles, who had two prime opportunities late in the fourth quarter, couldn’t convert on either.

After he rallied the Eagles from their 36 to the Clemson 11 by completing five consecutive passes for 53 yards, BC quarterback Dennis Grosel committed a costly fumble when he bobbled a shotgun snap on second and 10. Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry recovered with 49 seconds remaining, enabling the No. 25 Tigers (3-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) to hold off the upset-minded Eagles (4-1, 0-1) who suffered their 11th consecutive loss vs. Clemson

“That was just one where I took my eyes off it for a half second,” Grosel said.

It was third and costliest of three turnovers (including two interceptions) committed by the Eagles, who were also flagged for 10 penalties for 60 yards.BC showed flashes throughout the night, and never let the game get out of hand, yet it couldn’t complete the task against the Tigers.

· This was BC’s third consecutive trip to Clemson. Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has said many times that he doesn’t care where the Eagles play as long as they’re playing. While that may be true, a win over the Tigers would have surely carried more weight than any other in recent memory. Instead, the Eagles – who led by 15 at halftime last year before losing – left on the wrong end of another tight one.

“We can play with anybody, anywhere, at any venue,” Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. “I’m proud of the team. I’m certainly really hurt right now, but we’ll be back.”

· Clemson built a 7-3 edge through one quarter and extended it to 13-6 at halftime thanks to a 59-yard touchdown run from Kobe Pace with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead and field goals of 18 and 40 yards by kicker B.T. Potter in the second quarter. BC freshman Connor Lytton had a 22-yard field goal with 2:59 left in the firs that pulled BC within 7-3 and kept BC within striking distance, 13-6, with his 34-yarder with 19 seconds remaining before halftime.

The Tigers, who amassed 438 yards total offense, racked up 261 yards in the half, compared to 140 for Boston College. The Eagles committed five penalties, but their ability to sustain long drives helped keep them within striking distance.

· BC’s pass defense was locked in all night, limiting Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to 13-of-28 for 207 yards and no touchdowns while registering a 9-yard sack by cornerback Jason Maitre. When the Tigers did gain momentum offensively, the Eagles were consistently able to hold them to field goals and give the offense a chance.

“Today I feel like we definitely showed that we’re one of the top secondaries in the country,” said BC cornerback Brandon Sebastian.

· BC tied it at 13 just 55 seconds into the third quarter on Pat Garwo’s 3-yard TD run. A 33-yard grab from tight end Trae Barry and 39-yard catch from tight end Joey Luchetti helped set up Garwo’s scoring run. Grosel and his tight ends were in a rhythm all night, as Barry finished with seven catches for 82 yards and Luchetti added two for 58.

BC’s offense has evolved without starting QB Phil Jurkovec (broken hand), but the tight ends were an integral part last year with Hunter Long and appear to be a key element this season as well.

“It’s just them being in the right spot at the right time and working their butts off and doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Grosel said.

Grosel threw an interception on BC’s next drive, and Potter drilled a 35-yard field goal to give Clemson a 16-13 edge through three. Though Grosel threw for 311 yards, his mistakes proved to be costly.

Potter added a 42-yarder with 4:51 to go. Grosel and the Eagles worked the ball downfield twice, but Zay Flowers came up one yard short on fourth and 9 and then the fumble on the final drive proved to be insurmountable.

· BC put itself in a prime position to steal a one-point win. Instead, it sputters into its bye week wondering what could have been. The Eagles resume ACC action Oct. 16 by hosting North Carolina State at Alumni Stadium. The Tigers, who have won 31 straight games at home, lead the all-time series 20-9-2 and haven’t dropped a game to the Eagles since 2010.

The Eagles are now 31-117-1 against AP Top 25 opponents, with their last such victory coming in 2014.

“I thought we could take it in the fourth,” Hafley said. “We had a chance to take it in the fourth.”