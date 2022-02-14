College Sports Watch Boston University men’s hockey celebrate its first Beanpot title since 2015 BU defeated Northeastern 1-0 on Monday. BU's Max Kaufman and Logan Cockerill get the celebration started following their victory. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Boston University men’s hockey claimed its first Beanpot title since 2015 on Monday, defeating Northeastern 1-0 on a late goal by Dylan Peterson.

Peterson — who was drafted by the Blues with the 86th overall pick in 2020 — scored his eighth goal of the season and the first goal of the game with 2:46 remaining to give BU a 1-0 lead. Junior Jamie Anderson assisted on the play after carrying the puck the length of the ice.

The Terriers escaped the final two minutes unscathed and claimed their 31st Beanpot title in the school’s history, the most of any school. Boston College trails with 20, while Northeastern’s run of three straight — which the Terriers snapped on Monday — lifted the Huskies to seven.

The victory was BU head coach Albie O’Connell’s first.

“I’m more happy for the guys,” O’Connell said after the game, per NESN. “For me, I’m just excited we won the hockey game. I’m excited for the fans. I’m excited for the band, who was banging hard up there tonight. So, I’m happy for the guys.”

BU outshot Northeastern 29-19. Sophomore goalie Vinny Duplessis finished with a 19-save shutout. The Terriers improved to 17-10-3 this season and 13-1-1 in their last 15 games.

Here’s how the Terriers celebrated their victory.

The consolation game between Boston College and Harvard ended in a 3-3 tie.