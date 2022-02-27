College Sports Boston College lands Jacobe Robinson, 6-foot-4 QB from Texas BC was his first Power-Five offer, and he decided to jump at the opportunity. Alumni Stadium. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Class of 2023 quarterback Jacobe Robinson has verbally committed to Boston College.

Robinson, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, took over as the starter for Henderson High School this fall as a junior and spearheaded an offense that averaged more than 400 yards per game. He completed 61.7 percent of his passes en route to 22 TDs in the air and earned first-team All-District honors in the process.

Based on his tape, Robinson appears to be physical, versatile quarterback with a very relaxed throwing motion who isn’t afraid to take risks and air it out. He doesn’t have a rating on 247 Sports but does have a page.

He received an offer from Jackson State in November, Yale and Northwestern State in January, and Alcorn State earlier in February. When he received his first Power Five offer from Boston College, he decided shortly thereafter that it was the place for him.

Emmett Morehead is the favorite to take over at QB when Phil Jurkovec leaves, and Robinson has a chance to enter the mix along with Peter Delaportas.