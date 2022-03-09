College Sports Bryant University wins Northeast Conference championship game after fan brawl Rhode Island's Bryant Bulldogs beat Wagner College 70-43 for its 1st NEC title in program history. Police remove a fan from the stands after an altercation stopped play during the second half of the Northeast Conference men's NCAA college basketball championship game between Bryant and Wagner, Tuesday, March 8, in Smithfield, R.I. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Tuesday night’s Northeast Conference championship game brought more than fierce competition between the Bryant Bulldogs and Wagner Seahawks — it also brought a game-stopping brawl between fans.

With 4:37 left to play, the game stopped for nearly 30 minutes after a fight broke out in the stands. The Bulldogs were leading 68-32 at the time.

According to the Associated Press, a small section of seats in the Chace Athletic Center occupied mainly by Wagner fans was situated next to the Bryant student section. Tensions were high and soon fists started flying. Video streamed by ESPN 2 shows Gatorade bottles being thrown, drinks being flung, and punches landing between the opposing fans.

Before play resumed, some fans, who appeared to be mostly Wagner supporters, were removed from the arena.

None of the players or coaches made it into the stands, according to the AP, though Wagner’s senior guard Will Martinez tried to and was ejected from the game. Several other players had to be restrained.

According to the Providence Journal, one person was arrested in connection with the fight.

Connor Gleim, 20, of Raynham, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer in execution of duty, according to the state police.

The Journal reported that Bryant University said in a Wednesday morning statement that the incident is under investigation and student involved will face consequences.

“While the large majority of students at the March 8 Men’s Basketball game were focused on the outstanding performance of our team and looking forward to celebrating Bryant’s first Men’s Basketball NEC championship, a small number of students engaged in unacceptable behavior,” the university said in the statement.

Barring the fight, the game was a strong showing for Bryant. Peter Kiss, a senior guard, had 34 points and a season-high five steals, which helped push the team to victory. Kiss has scored at least 255 points in 13 of his last 17 games, and at least 30 points 10 times this season.

The 70-43 win brought Bryant (22-9) its first NCAA Tournament berth since starting to transition from Division II in 2008 and also set the Division I program record for wins.

Redshirt senior forward Raekwon Rogers led Wagner (21-6) with 13 points. Graduate student guard Alex Morales, who was recently named NEC player of the year for the second time in a row, scored three points on 0-of-16 shooting for Wagner. Morales averages 18.2 points per game. Bryant’s junior guard Charles Pride had a career-high tying 17 rebounds and also scored 13 points.

Bryant’s next move will be decided in Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.