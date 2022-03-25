College Sports UMass to hire Frank Martin as men’s basketball coach, per reports Frank Martin spent 10 seasons at South Carolina.





UMass Amherst is hiring Frank Martin as its next men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Martin coached at South Carolina for the past 10 seasons before being fired earlier this month after a 18-13 season, with a 9-9 record in the SEC.

Martin replaces Matt McCall, with whom UMass decided to part ways at the end of the season after five years in Amherst. The Minutemen finished 15-17; McCall ended his tenure with a 61-82 overall record.

An 8-10 record in the Atlantic 10 in 2019-20 marked UMass’s highest conference win total under his stewardship, with the team’s only winning overall record coming in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign (8-7, 6-4 A-10).

Martin brings a wealth of experience. He made the NCAA Tournament once and took the Gamecocks all the way to the Final Four in 2017.

In five seasons at Kansas State before he arrived in Columbia, Martin made it to the tournament four times.

Martin’s wife, Anya Forrest, was a standout track athlete for UMass in the 1990s.