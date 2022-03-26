College Sports Defending national champion UMass men’s hockey falls in East Regional semifinals UMass defenseman Aaron Bohlinger (top) collides with Minnesota’s Jack Perbix in the second period Friday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





WORCESTER — UMass coach Greg Carvel stood off to the side, watching as captain Bobby Trivigno hugged each one of his teammates as they walked off the ice after the Minutemen lost, 4-3, in overtime to Minnesota, knocking them out of the NCAA East Regional.

Much of the crowd of UMass supporters had stayed behind at DCU Center. After Trivigno had hugged the last of his teammates, it was Carvel’s turn. The crowd erupted as they hugged, then made their way down the tunnel to their locker room for their last time as player and coach.

“Just gratitude mostly,” said Carvel, when asked about the moment. “There’s not many moments in life that are like that when seniors realize, it’s over. And you just want to be there, to support them, and be close to them. It’s just gone.”

