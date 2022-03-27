Franklin’s Jermaine Samuels leads No. 2 Villanova to Final Four berth

Get the latest Boston sports news
Jermaine Samuels, a 6-foot-7-inch senior forward from Franklin, Mass., scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Villanova Wildcats to a Final Four berth with a 50-44 victory over the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars in the NCAA South Region final in San Antonio, Texas.
The Wildcats and coach Jay Wright will seek to add a third national title to the ones won in 2016 and 2018. Villanova, making their third Final Four appearance since 2016 and seventh overall, will play either Kansas, the only No. 1 seed remaining, or No. 10 seed Miami in the Final Four next Saturday in New Orleans as it seeks its fourth championship overall.
“It’s crazy, extremely grateful,’’ said Samuels, who as a bench reserve witnessed first-hand Villanova’s last trip to the Final Four in 2018. “It’s crazy how things come full circle.”
