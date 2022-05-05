College Sports Jay Pandolfo to be new coach for Boston University men’s hockey team Jay Pandolfo spent five seasons as an assistant coach with the Bruins before joining the Boston University men's hockey program as an associate head coach in 2021.





Boston University is naming Jay Pandolfo its next coach of the men’s hockey team, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told the Globe. Pandolfo and athletic director Drew Marrochello met with the team Thursday morning, with the school expected to announce the move in the afternoon.

Pandolfo, 47, will become the 13th coach in the program’s history. He served as associate head coach last season after spending the previous seven years in the Bruins organization.

The Burlington native was a standout for the Terriers from 1992-96, totaling 79 goals and 90 assists as BU went to four straight Frozen Fours, winning the 1995 national championship. His hiring means that a Terrier has now held the head coaching role in all but one season since the end of World War II.

Drafted by the Devils with the 32nd pick in 1993, he played 899 games in the NHL, winning a pair of Stanley Cups in New Jersey. He finished his career with the Bruins, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 before calling it a career.

In 2014, he joined the Bruins as a development coach, before being promoted to director of player development in 2015. The following year, he was named an assistant coach, serving first under Claude Julien, then under Bruce Cassidy before returning to the Terriers last summer.

Pandolfo replaces Albie O’Connell, whose contract was not extended after he went 58-49-16 in four seasons.