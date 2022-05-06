College Sports Greg Brown to replace Jerry York as Boston College men’s hockey coach Brown, 54, was a defenseman for the Eagles from 1986-90 and was associate head coach from 2012-18. Greg Brown, center, served as an assistant to David Quinn, left, for three seasons with the New York Rangers.





Boston College is naming Greg Brown its next men’s hockey coach, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal. The school is expected to announce the hire Friday afternoon.

He replaces Hall of Fame coach Jerry York, who retired last month after 28 seasons at BC and 50 years of coaching at the college level.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Brown, 54, who played for the Eagles from 1986-90, serving as captain his senior year. He was a two-time All-American, two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist, and is one of only three players in league history to win Hockey East Player of the Year twice.

Brown did not suit up for BC in the 1987-88 season, instead playing 55 games for the US national team and playing in the 1988 Olympics in Calgary. He also played for Team USA in the 1992 Olympics in Albertville, France.

After a 12-year professional career, Brown returned to BC in 2004, serving as an assistant coach on York’s staff for the next eight seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in 2012.

BC made seven Frozen Four appearances from 2006-16, and won three national titles.

In 2018, Brown left the Eagles to serve as an assistant coach to David Quinn with the New York Rangers for three years before the coaching staff was dismissed following the 2020-21 season.

Brown returns to BC with experience as a head coach, having served in that capacity for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL this past season. He guided the Fighting Saints to a 40-16-6 record, the second-most wins in the franchise’s Tier 1 history.