College Sports Charlotte North becomes NCAA’s all-time leading scorer as Boston College lacrosse outlasts Denver The No. 3 Eagles will host No. 6 Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Charlotte North fires a shot on net. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The No. 3 Boston College women’s lacrosse team earned a 13-8 win over Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Newton.

Charlotte North paced BC (17-3) with four goals, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader with 342 in the process. Caitlynn Mossman added three goals and Rachel Hall made eight saves for the Eagles, as they built an 8-5 halftime lead and held the Pioneers off from there.

BC will host 6-seed Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals this Thursday with a chance to book yet another trip to the Final Four. The Eagles have made four straight championship games and won their first national title last year.

‼️RECORD BREAKER‼️@charlotteocho8 notches her 3️⃣4️⃣2️⃣nd career goal, a new Division I all-time record! @BCwlax up 4-1 now on the Pios in second round action. https://t.co/a7I5DCryxi



pic.twitter.com/vbjWM0LtHM — ILWomen (@ILWomen) May 15, 2022