Charlotte North becomes NCAA’s all-time leading scorer as Boston College lacrosse outlasts Denver

The No. 3 Eagles will host No. 6 Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Charlotte North fires a shot on net. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Trevor Hass

The No. 3 Boston College women’s lacrosse team earned a 13-8 win over Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Newton.

Charlotte North paced BC (17-3) with four goals, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader with 342 in the process. Caitlynn Mossman added three goals and Rachel Hall made eight saves for the Eagles, as they built an 8-5 halftime lead and held the Pioneers off from there.

BC will host 6-seed Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinals this Thursday with a chance to book yet another trip to the Final Four. The Eagles have made four straight championship games and won their first national title last year.