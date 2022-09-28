College Sports Here’s where The Athletic ranked New England’s FBS programs Boston College, UMass, and UConn have all struggled this season. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) scrambles right against Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The sports website The Athletic recently released its weekly rankings of the 131 teams that make up the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

New England is represented by three teams in the FBS, none of which have performed particularly well through this point in the season.

Boston College, UMass, and UConn have all struggled through four weeks (or five in UConn’s case), and The Athletic’s rankings reflect that, as all three teams find themselves towards the bottom of the list.

Here’s a closer look.

No. 96 – Boston College (1-3)

Boston College has been a huge disappointment in head coach Jeff Hafley’s third season, with its only win to date coming against FCS-level Maine.

The Eagles have had issues in all facets of the game. Offensive line woes have plagued BC all year, and the defense appeared overwhelmed in Saturday’s 44-14 loss at Florida State.

Looking competitive against ACC competition has been a struggle, and the Eagles’ schedule is not getting any easier (apart from a matchup at UConn on Oct. 29).

Just four Power 5 teams are ranked lower than Boston College – Northwestern (105), Nebraska (106), ACC-foe Georgia Tech (107), and Colorado (126).

No. 124 – UConn (1-4)

It’s been a grind for UConn in the first month of the season, as the independent Huskies have already taken on (and lost to) three Power 5 opponents. The closest of those defeats was a 41-10 loss at then-AP No. 12 NC State on Saturday.

UConn did beat FCS Central Connecticut State by a score of 28-3 on Sept. 3, but has been outscored 179-44 in its four losses.

The Huskies have actually exceeded The Athletic’s expectations to date – they came in at No. 129 in the website’s preseason rankings. Or maybe other teams have just been worse.

No. 128 – UMass (1-3)

Just below the Huskies lie the Minutemen, who, like the two other teams in New England, have yet to beat an FBS opponent.

UMass’ only victory was a 20-3 triumph over Stony Brook on Sept. 17. The Minutemen have yet to score more than one touchdown in a game against an FBS-level opponent, and have been outscored 125-20 in their three losses.

Like UConn, UMass has actually moved up in the rankings since the season has begun. The Athletic ranked them No. 131 – dead last – in its preseason rankings.

Fans of New England football will have a couple of chances to watch these teams in action against each other this year. UConn will host both Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 29, and UMass the following Friday, Nov. 4.

See The Athletic’s full rankings here.