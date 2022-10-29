Disappointing BC football season gets even worse with loss to UConn

Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said the Eagles came out flat defensively, letting UConn march down the field convincingly.

“I felt like we were sleepwalking on the first drive,” Hafley said. “It didn’t look like who we were normally, and I’m not sure why. Obviously, I need to figure that out.”

After BC failed to convert on fourth and 1, UConn extended its lead to 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal from Noe Ruelas with 8:42 left in the first quarter. The Eagles have now come up empty on every opening drive this season.

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec (12 for 19, 155 yards, 2 INTs) overthrew Jaelen Gill on the ensuing possession, and the ball ricocheted off Gill’s hands and into Chris Shearin’s. The Huskies missed a 41-yard field goal, but they still led, 10-0, through one.

The Eagles improved in nearly every area in the second quarter, but they only mustered a 19-yard field goal from Connor Lytton. Later in the quarter, Jurkovec — who had limited time to operate behind an extremely shorthanded offensive line — threw a critical interception in the end zone.

“The turnovers in crucial situations obviously were very costly,” Hafley said.