Disappointing BC football season gets even worse with loss to UConn

Chuck Burton
BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw a pair of interceptions against UConn, then left with an apparent right knee injury. Jessica Hill/AP Photo

By Trevor Hass, The Boston Globe


In an extremely disappointing season, filled with a series of head-scratching setbacks, Boston College football reached a new low Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles, who had never lost to Connecticut (12-0-2 all-time), fell, 13-3, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

BC (2-6) dropped its third-straight game and looked more discombobulated than ever, committing five turnovers. Lopsided losses to Clemson and Wake Forest were understandable, but this one was unexpected — even considering the Eagles’ recent woes.

“I think we’ve just got to mentally lock in even more and make the plays,” running back Pat Garwo said. “It’s the same thing every week, but we’ve got to find a way. Things get hard in life.”

UConn (4-5) outgained BC, 136-16, in the first quarter. Zion Turner hit fellow true freshman Justin Joly for a 62-yard strike to put the Huskies ahead, 7-0, just over a minute into the game. It was the only touchdown of the day for either side.