College Sports Deion Branch named interim Louisville coach for Fenway Bowl The two-time Super Bowl champion will fill in for Scott Satterfield, who left to coach Louisville's bowl opponent. Deion Branch with the Patriots in 2012. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Deion Branch caught passes at Gillette Stadium for several years and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Now, he’s set to coach a college football game at Fenway Park.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Branch has been named the interim head football coach at Louisville which will take on Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 17th at 11 a.m.

With Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, longtime Patriots WR and Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch will serve as Louisville's interim head coach for their bowl game on December 17th. pic.twitter.com/Fh8ioytDBD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2022

The move follows the departure of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield who left to coach Cincinnati.

Branch was selected by the Patriots in the second-round of the 2002 NFL draft out of Louisville and played 12 years in the NFL. He returned to Louisville in January and joined the staff as director of player development.

Advertisement:

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl is the inaugural edition of a bowl game between the AAC and the ACC that is scheduled to be played in Boston annually.