BC’s Zay Flowers could be a top 15 pick, per NFL Draft expert

When ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked Todd McShay to name a first-rounder who’s “absolutely rocketing up the board,” McShay didn’t hesitate.
“Zay Flowers,” McShay said on SportsCenter. “Wide receiver from Boston College.”
McShay said BC head coach Jeff Hafley referred to Flowers as “the energizer bunny.” He noted that Flowers totaled 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, even in a season when the quarterback situation was “not ideal.”
McShay, in his latest mock draft, projects Flowers to go 25th to the New York Giants. He said he really likes Flowers’ skill set, particularly how elusive he is in the open field and his speed to separate from coverage.
Said McShay: “It won’t surprise me, when it’s all said and done, if he’s somewhere in the top 15.”
The Patriots, who hold the No. 14 pick in the NFL Draft, have been linked to Flowers after their coaching staff worked with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier in February.
