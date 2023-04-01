Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater sends San Diego State to title game

Get the latest Boston sports news
HOUSTON (AP) — Lamont Butler hit jump shot at the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first national championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic in the Final Four on Saturday night.
LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱
THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023
With FAU leading by three, San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper to cut it to 71-70. After FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn’t call timeout and got the ball to Butler. He worked the clock down before hitting the shot that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor.
San Diego State will face UConn or Miami in Monday’s championship game
