It was an historic season for the Endicott College baseball team

The Endicott College baseball team set a program record with 45 wins and advanced to the NCAA Division III College World Series for the first time ever.

The Gulls finished the regular season 35-5 to capture the Commonwealth Coast Conference title. They then won the CCC tournament for the second-straight year and the eighth time overall.

Endicott went on to secure its second consecutive NCAA Tournament regional championship, swept Ithaca College in the Super Regional, and made it to uncharted territory.

The No. 4/No. 8 Gulls fell to Baldwin Wallace and Misericordia in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to end their season 45-9.

The roster for the Beverly-based squad features a whopping 37 players from Massachusetts.