College Sports Joe Vetrano drove in 5 runs to help Boston College beat Nicholls 14-6 at Tuscaloosa Regional BC kept its season alive with a blowout win on Saturday. Joe Vetrano helped Boston College keep its season alive on Saturday. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Joe Vetrano singled, doubled and homered twice to drove in five runs and Boston College pulled away to earn a 14-6 win over Nicholls in an elimination game at the Tuscaloosa Regional on Saturday.

The second-seeded Eagles (36-19) advance to face the loser of Saturday’s late game between top-seeded Alabama and third-seeded Troy in an elimination game Sunday.

Joe in the regional:



• 5 for 9

• 4 home runs

• 8 RBI



is that good? pic.twitter.com/hiCv393SCx — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) June 3, 2023

Sam McNulty hit a three-run homer in the second inning to put Boston College in front, but Nicholls manufactured a run in the second on a Wes Toups sacrifice fly and scored two runs in the third on a pair of groundouts.

Advertisement:

Henry Leake came on in the third inning, relieving starter Chris Flynn, and blanked the Colonels over the next four innings while Boston College rode four home runs to take a 10-run lead. Vetrano hit his first homer in the fourth, Danel Baruch hit a solo shot and Nick Wang belted a three-run homer in the fifth and Vetrano added a three-run shot in the seventh.

Leake (5-5) earned the win. Chase Gearing (3-2) worked two innings of relief for the Colonels (34-24) and took the loss.