College Sports Harvard women’s hockey coach Katey Stone retires Stone was the subject of a Boston Globe report that detailed wide-ranging abuse allegations, including hazing. Katey Stone, shown earlier this in 2023 at a Frozen Fenway game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Katey Stone, who has coached the Harvard’s women’s hockey team since 1994, is retiring, the school announced Tuesday.

Stone’s Crimson have made six Frozen Fours and four national title games, including a championship in 1999. She won nine Ivy League championships, 12 Beanpots, and coached Team USA in the 2014 Olympics.

Harvard finished with a 7-21-3 record in 2023, only the second time it has won fewer than 10 games in a season since 1996.

Stone was the subject of a Globe report that detailed wide-ranging abuse allegations, including hazing.

The Globe reported that Stone in 2022 uttered a racially insensitive comment in front of Indigenous members of the team, saying the team was playing as if there were “too many chiefs and not enough Indians.”

Two Indigenous players, Maryna MacDonald and Taze Thompson, later left the team, as did Sydney Daniels, an assistant coach with Indigenous roots. Daniels, a former Crimson captain who scouts for the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, filed a complaint against Harvard and its athletic department with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations called for Stone’s resignation.

The other allegations involving Stone fall into wide-ranging categories, including denigrating players in ways that made them demoralized, anxious, or seeking mental health support; insensitivity to mental health issues; pressuring players to return from concussions and other injuries; body shaming; adversely influencing academics; and hazing.

Harvard had commissioned an independent review of the program in March.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to represent Harvard and lead our storied program for nearly three decades,” Stone said in a statement issued by Harvard. “The opportunity to coach and empower the amazingly talented women of Harvard Hockey has been both a personal and professional privilege. The relationships fostered with my players over the years has been the very best part of my job. Their personal accomplishments both at Harvard and beyond, along with our shared achievements, will always be a point of great pride and inspiration for me.”

She also said choosing to retire is “never an easy decision.”

“For coaches, stepping down from the bench, leaving the program you have poured your heart and soul into for this many years, is especially hard,” the statement continues. “I believe a coach knows in their heart when it is time for change and I look forward to supporting the next chapter in Harvard Women’s Hockey.”

Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott said in a statement: “We recognize the decades of service and commitment that Katey has given to this University and Athletic Department. We thank her for all she has done to build the women’s hockey program here, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Harvard also said it would begin a search for a head coach immediately.

Bob Hohler contributed reporting. Information from previous Globe stories was used in this report.