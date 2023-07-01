Jared Dudley, Charlie Davies, Gosder Cherilus, 8 others earn spot in Boston College Hall of Fame

Get the latest Boston sports news
Eleven athletes have earned their spot in Boston College’s Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2023, including Jared Dudley, Charlie Davies, and Gosder Cherilus.
This marks the largest class since 2014. The honorees will be inducted at the 53rd Varsity Club Hall of Fame banquet on Oct. 27. All new members will be permanently enshrined on the Wall of Fame at Conte Forum.
Dudley is sixth all-time in program history with 2,071 points and helped guide the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament four times. He earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2007.
He went on to play 15 years in the NBA and won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. After BC shared the news Friday, Dudley made it clear the admiration is mutual.
LeBron James, his teammate with the Lakers, voiced his approval as well.
Davies, a Manchester, New Hampshire, native who attended the Brooks School in North Andover, set BC single-season records in goals and points and earned All-America first-team honors.
He played for the Revolution from 2013-2016 and made 17 appearances for the United States men’s soccer senior national team. Davies also competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Cherilus, who played football at Somerville High School and grew up watching the Eagles, was a mainstay on the offensive line over four years at BC. He became a first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons in the league.
Here’s the full list:
2023 Varsity Club Hall of Fame Inductees
Gosder Cherlius ’07, Football
Steve Corbett ’74, Football
Lauren Costello ’10, Women’s Lacrosse
Charlie Davies, Men’s Soccer
Jared Dudley ’07, Men’s Basketball
Kelly Henderson ’10, Women’s Soccer
Krys Kolanos, Men’s Ice Hockey
Brooke Queenan ’06, Women’s Basketball
Tony Sanchez ’21, Baseball
Deborah Spillane ’08, Women’s Ice Hockey
Jessica Wacnik ’15, Women’s Tennis
