College Sports Jared Dudley, Charlie Davies, Gosder Cherilus, 8 others earn spot in Boston College Hall of Fame

Eleven athletes have earned their spot in Boston College’s Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2023, including Jared Dudley, Charlie Davies, and Gosder Cherilus.

This marks the largest class since 2014. The honorees will be inducted at the 53rd Varsity Club Hall of Fame banquet on Oct. 27. All new members will be permanently enshrined on the Wall of Fame at Conte Forum.

Dudley is sixth all-time in program history with 2,071 points and helped guide the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament four times. He earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2007.

He went on to play 15 years in the NBA and won a championship with the Lakers in 2020. After BC shared the news Friday, Dudley made it clear the admiration is mutual.

Never would of imagine! Was just a young kid from San Diego wanting to go to the Big East/ACC to try and leave my mark! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/0PMLrXfoPl — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 30, 2023

LeBron James, his teammate with the Lakers, voiced his approval as well.

Davies, a Manchester, New Hampshire, native who attended the Brooks School in North Andover, set BC single-season records in goals and points and earned All-America first-team honors.

He played for the Revolution from 2013-2016 and made 17 appearances for the United States men’s soccer senior national team. Davies also competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Wow! I’m beyond honored to be inducted into the Boston College Hall of Fame along with such a distinguished collection of inductees. I had a phenomenal @BostonCollege experience and look forward to coming back on campus with my family. ❤️🦅 @BCVarsityClub #Boston https://t.co/nar87LNt6Y — Charlie Davies (@CharlieDavies9) July 1, 2023

Cherilus, who played football at Somerville High School and grew up watching the Eagles, was a mainstay on the offensive line over four years at BC. He became a first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons in the league.

This is so surreal, as a local kid who grew up watching BC, I was just hoping and wishing to get an offer one day. To now having a seat on this campus for my family, community to be able to feel, celebrate and cherish this with me , I’ll be forever grateful! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/loRJQpFmcB — Gosder Cherilus (@GosderCherilus) June 30, 2023

Here’s the full list:

2023 Varsity Club Hall of Fame Inductees

Gosder Cherlius ’07, Football

Steve Corbett ’74, Football

Lauren Costello ’10, Women’s Lacrosse

Charlie Davies, Men’s Soccer

Jared Dudley ’07, Men’s Basketball

Kelly Henderson ’10, Women’s Soccer

Krys Kolanos, Men’s Ice Hockey

Brooke Queenan ’06, Women’s Basketball

Tony Sanchez ’21, Baseball

Deborah Spillane ’08, Women’s Ice Hockey

Jessica Wacnik ’15, Women’s Tennis