College Sports

BC’s upset bid against No. 3 Florida State comes up short

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) forces Florida State running back Lawrance Toafili (9) to fumble, leading to Khari Johnson's 8-yard scoop-and-score early in the fourth quarter of Saturday's exciting ACC tilt at Alumni Stadium. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

By Trevor Hass, The Boston Globe


In the week leading up to Saturday’s showdown with No. 3 Florida State, Boston College coach Jeff Hafley promised that the Eagles would limit their penalties moving forward.

After committing 10 against both Northern Illinois and Holy Cross, the Eagles understood their discipline had to improve as they entered Atlantic Coast Conference play.

At least, that’s what they said.

Instead, on Saturday they committed 11 penalties for 81 yards in the first half alone, and a program-record 18 (for 132 yards) on the day in a 31-29 loss to the Seminoles at Alumni Stadium.

“That’s something we have to clean up,” BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos said. “If we don’t have those, I feel like we win this game.”

The Eagles beat themselves all day, but particularly in the first half. They showed tremendous fight to score 19 straight points and make it a game in the second half, but a backbreaking facemask call on John Pupel sealed BC’s fate.

 