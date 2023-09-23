College Sports Endicott football secures first-ever win over nationally ranked opponent

Endicott College football is a proud program with four Commonwealth Coast Conference titles to its name, including one in 2022.

Prior to Friday night, though, the Gulls were still searching for their first-ever win over a ranked opponent. The wait is over, as Endicott cruised past No. 5 Hardin-Simmons, 37-10, in Beverly at Hempstead Stadium.

“Cherish this moment,” head coach Paul McGonagle told his players afterward. “Everybody in this room just was part of the biggest win in this program’s history.”

The Division 3 Gulls (3-1), who have 69 players from Massachusetts on the roster, came close against No. 18 Ithaca two weeks prior in a 20-17 loss.

On Friday, they left no doubt. Lynnfield’s Clayton Marengi found Tewksbury’s Shane Aylward (4 catches, 111 yards) for two touchdowns to push the margin to 17-0.

Central Catholic product Anthony Caggianelli added a rushing TD. Fellow former Raider Michael LeFebre, of Methuen, registered an interception and sack.

BIGGEST WIN IN PROGRAM HISTORY!@EndicottFB 37, No. 5/5 Hardin-Simmons 10



The Gulls represented all of New England football with pride tonight#gogulls #BeachBall pic.twitter.com/64aX1t36la — Endicott Athletics (@ECGulls) September 23, 2023

As a team, the Gulls intercepted three passes and forced two fumbles (one recovery).

Next up is a game at Hilbert on Saturday, Sept. 30, a big Homecoming clash against Western New England follows on Oct. 14.