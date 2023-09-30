College Sports Deondre Scott’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 19 seconds left helps St. Francis (PA) beat Stonehill 15-10 Stonehill led the game by one point until St. Francis took their winning lead in the final seconds. Stonehill quarterback Ashur Carraha completed 10 of 26 passes on the day. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Deondre Scott scored on a 1-yard run with 19 seconds left to help St. Francis (PA) beat Stonehill 15-10 Saturday.

Perry Shelbred kicked a 51-yard field goal to give Stonehill a 10-9 lead with 3:38 remaining in the game before the Red Flash responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Scott took a handoff, went up the middle, and dived over the pile into the end zone to make it 15-9 with 19 seconds to play.

Scott, who finished with 59 yards rushing on 14 attempts, had eight carries for 22 yards on the winning drive. Dawson Snyder, who drew a defensive pass interference penalty that gave St. Francis (1-4, 1-1 Northeast Conference) a fresh set of downs at midfield and then had receptions for gains of 21 and 11 yards to set up Scott’s go-ahead TD.

Snyder finished with seven receptions for 87 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Red Flash a 9-7 lead (the PAT failed) with 11:55 to play.

Ashur Carraha completed 10 of 26 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for Stonehill (2-3, 1-1). Tom Comella added 93 yards rushing on 24 carries.