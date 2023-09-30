Freshman Jaylen Raynor ties Arkansas State record with 6 TD passes in 52-28 win over UMass

Get the latest Boston sports news
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Jaylen Raynor tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Arkansas State beat Massachusetts 52-28 on Saturday.
Raynor’s six TD passes tied Justice Hansen, who threw for six touchdowns against Southeast Missouri State in 2018.
Raynor was 20-of-25 passing for 383 yards and rushed for 35 more for the Red Wolves (3-2). Adam Jones had three catches for 105 yards and a score. Jeff Foreman had two touchdown catches.
Taisun Phommachanh completed 29-of-38 passes for 269 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Minutemen (1-5).
Ja’Quez Cross had the game’s first points with the Red Wolves’ only rushing touchdown, a 7-yarder, before Raynor threw a 5-yard score to Emmanual Stevenson for a 14-0 lead six minutes into the game.
Raynor threw a 39-yard score to Foreman and a 4-yarder to Courtney Jackson and it was 31-7 at halftime. Raynor’s final TD pass to tie the record was a 55-yarder to Jones early in the fourth quarter.
The Red Wolves outgained the Minutemen 556-381.
