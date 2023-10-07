College Sports BC beats Army on Thomas Castellanos touchdown run in final minute Castellanos became the first BC quarterback to rush for four touchdowns. BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns.





WEST POINT, N.Y. — With intermittent rain at Michie Stadium, and gusts of wind blowing the American flags hovering near the Hudson River, Saturday’s showdown with Boston College appeared to be paradise for Army football.

There was just one problem for the Black Knights: The Eagles had Thomas Castellanos.

The shifty, dual-threat quarterback scored on a 1-yard run to punctuate a signature drive with 25 seconds on the clock, lifting the Eagles to a thrilling, 27-24 triumph. Castellanos (31 carries, 142 yards, four rushing touchdowns), with plenty of help from BC’s sturdy offensive line, did essentially whatever he desired and took over the game in the clutch.

Defensive back John Pupel recovered a fumble with seven seconds left to seal the victory. The Eagles (3-3), unfazed and undeterred by the elements or the opponent, showed their mental and physical toughness by outlasting the Black Knights (2-3).

With an off week on the horizon, BC has tangible momentum for the first time since the 2021 season.

“I feel like we’re rolling now,” Castellanos said. “We got our groove.”

Castellanos is the first BC quarterback to rush for four touchdowns. The last Eagle to score four times on the ground was running back AJ Dillon in 2017.

BC struck first when Castellanos found an opening and zigzagged into the end zone from 20 yards with 7:35 left in the first quarter. The extra-point failed, but the Eagles built a 6-0 lead through one quarter while holding the Black Knights to 21 total yards and no first downs.

The Eagles exceeded Army’s physicality and discipline early, and their offensive and defensive lines dominated. Jack Conley filled in seamlessly for Ozzy Trapilo at right tackle, and linemates Logan Taylor, Kyle Hergel, Drew Kendall, and Christian Mahogany proved unflappable.

BC stymied a team that came in having outscored its opponents, 36-0, in the first quarter.

Army got on the board after Quindrelin Hammonds intercepted a floating Castellanos pass early in the second quarter. The Black Knights sliced the deficit in half on a 22-yard field goal from Quinn Maretzki.

BC didn’t flinch, answering with an overpowering, 17-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 8:44. During the drive, Castellanos appeared to have a free path to the end zone before running into the referee and stumbling to the ground.

“He was a big guy,” Castellanos said. “I was talking to him on the sideline after. I was like, ‘How much you lift, man?’ ”

The miscue ended up as a blessing in disguise, as BC used more clock and converted on fourth and 3. Castellanos eventually wiggled in from 4 yards with 1:24 left to give the Eagles a 13-3 halftime advantage (Liam Connor converted his final three PATs).

Army, which entered 14th in the nation with 208 rushing yards per game, totaled just 47 yards on the ground in the half and 78 overall. BC meanwhile, had 103 yards rushing (69 from Castellanos) through two quarters and 168 total.

BC dominated possession, beating the Black Knights at their own game and holding the ball for 18:25 of the first half. The Eagles ran the ball 61 times in the game, compared to 33 for Army.

Eagles coach Jeff Hafley noted the rain made both teams one-dimensional, which negated the Eagles’ speed advantage. He was proud of his team for adjusting seamlessly.

“This wasn’t going to be pretty,” Hafley said. “We’re going to run the ball as much as we need to.”

The Black Knights closed the gap early in the second half, as a 53-yard kickoff return from Zach Mundell set up a 10-yard TD run from Tyrell Robinson. That made it 13-10 Eagles with 10:48 left in the third, and momentum favored Army for the first time.

It didn’t last long, though, as a 50-yard rush from Pat Garwo set up a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Castellanos. His third TD pushed the margin to 20-10 with 7:36 remaining in the third.

Army trimmed its deficit to 20-17 through three on a 6-yard rush from Hayden Reed, then took a 24-20 edge on a 9-yard pass from Bryson Daily to Tyson Riley.

“It’s like a boxer,” BC linebacker Vinny DePalma said. “They lull you, they lull you to sleep, then they come in with a big haymaker. If you don’t have great eyes, if you’re not sound on every play, then they can get you.”

The Eagles moved downfield on the ensuing drive, but Castellanos came up short on fourth and 2 from the Army 42 with 7:19 remaining.

The Black Knights found the end zone again, but the call was overturned as a replay review clearly showed Daily threw a forward pass rather than a lateral. The Eagles got the ball back at their 38 with 5:24 remaining.

Castellanos, running backs Kye Robichaux and Alex Broome, and the offensive line helped the Eagles advance deep into Black Knights territory. After his 17-yard gain advanced the ball to the 3 for a first and goal, Castellanos took care of the rest.

“At that point, I’m telling you, the stadium, the cadets, our guys could have just tapped it in,” Hafley said. “We stop them, we get it back, we run the ball, we drive down, and we finish in the end zone to win the game.”