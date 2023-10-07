College Sports Dequan Finn’s 3 total TDs help Toledo beat UMass 41-24 for fifth straight victory UMass led 21-17 at halftime. UMass football dropped its sixth straight game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)





AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Dequan Finn threw for two touchdowns and ran for 172 yards, Peny Boone added 129 yards rushing and two scores, and Toledo beat UMass 41-24 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Toledo trailed 21-17 at halftime before Finn and Boone each had a touchdown run of 45-yards plus for a 31-21 lead. Finn faked a handoff and went outside to race past the defense for a 56-yard score. Boone broke free up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1.

Finn was 15 of 23 for 139 yards with an interception. Jerjuan Newton made four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns for Toledo (5-1), which was coming off a sweep of four consecutive home games. The Rockets had 375 yards rushing.

Advertisement:

Taisun Phommachanh completed 20 of 31 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for UMass (1-6), which has lost six straight following an opening win over New Mexico State. Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams had 20 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Simpson made seven catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Lynch-Adams scored on a 47-yard run on the first possession of the game for UMass. Phommachanh connected with Simpson for a 71-yard score midway through the second quarter.