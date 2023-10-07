College Sports Watch: UMass football celebrates turnover Paul Revere style Juan Lua recorded his first career interception and broke out the hat and coat. UMass got out the Paul Revere hat and coat after an interception on Saturday. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Turnover celebrations on the sideline have gained more attention in recent years as teams get more creative with their rewards for interceptions and fumbles.

Turnover chains and belts are commonly used, but it seems UMass football is starting a new celebration: the turnover Paul Revere.

I am HERE for the Turnover Paul Revere. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/fwzdmUOaW0 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 7, 2023

On Saturday against Toledo, Juan Lua recorded his first career interception for the Minutemen. Afterwards, he put on a Paul Revere style hat and coat as his teammates celebrated around him.

That play helped UMass keep its 21-17 lead intact heading into halftime. The Minutemen wound up surrendering that lead and lost 41-24, but they got the internet buzzing about the unique celebration.

GIMME DAT! 🏈



First career INT for Juan Lua and it's UMass ball!#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/LEjOhrcMrw — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) October 7, 2023

The Minutemen already have their share of Revolutionary War era references, mainly their school mascot, Sam the Minuteman. The turnover celebration is a unique way of showcasing more school pride while rewarding a great play defensively.

Advertisement:

UMass will return to action on the road Penn State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.