College Sports Tyvon Edmonds, Donovan Wadley combine for 5 TDs, Merrimack tops Stonehill 45-34 Ashur Carraha had three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Skyhawks. Stonehill scored three touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 38-27. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





NORTH ANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Wadley also ran for two scores and had another receiving to lead Merrimack to a 45-34 win over Stonehill on Saturday.

Stonehill scored three touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 38-27 but Edmonds went through the right side for 49 yards to ice the game. The Skyhawks added another touchdown with just under a minute to play to complete a 28-point fourth quarter. Josh Addo recovered the onside kick for the Warriors.

Malakai Anthony was 7 of 10 for 108 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score for Merrimack (3-3, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Wadley ran for 61 yards and had three receptions for 56.

Advertisement:

Anthony hit Wadley for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 24-6 early in the third quarter before Edmonds had a short touchdown run for a 31-6 lead heading into the fourth.

Ashur Carraha had three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Skyhawks, but Wadley contributed a 44-yard scoring run for Merrimack.

Carraha was 20 of 35 for 204 yards for Stonehill (2-4, 1-2). Zavion Woodard ran for 103 yards and two scores.