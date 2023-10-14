Isaiah Abbey scores 3 touchdowns, Charles DePrima throws for 2 and Harvard dominates Howard 48-7

Get the latest Boston sports news
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Abbey had three rushing touchdowns, Charles DePrima threw for two touchdowns, and Harvard rolled past Howard 48-7 on Saturday.
The Crimson (5-0) outgained the Bison 469-274 and kept Howard (2-4) scoreless until the final 3 1/2 minutes.
DePrima completed 11 of 17 passes for 128 yards. His touchdown passes were 7 yards to Xaviah Bascon and 30 yards to Scott Woods II, both in the second quarter as Harvard built a 28-0 halftime lead. Conor Easthope’s 19-yard run gave Harvard a 48-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Abbey had 120 yards rushing on 16 carries. His scores were of 1, 8 and 52 yards. Harvard had 341 yards rushing.
Quinton Williams was 11-of-22 passing for 111 yards for the Bison.
Tony Bedell had an 8-yard touchdown run for Howard.
