Jermaine Corbett runs for 146 yards, winning TD and Stonehill tops Sacred Heart in 2 OTs

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett rushed for 146 yards and ended the game with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime as Stonehill defeated Sacred Heart 22-19 on Saturday.
Stonehill’s Perry Shelbred missed a 44-yard field goal with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter and neither team mounted a drive in the final minutes of regulation.
Stonehill had the ball first in overtime. After losing 10 yards and facing a kick of 50-plus yards, the Skyhawks did not attempt a field goal and Sacred Heart held on fourth-and-long.
Sacred Heart’s Sam Renzi missed a potential game-ending field goal in the first overtime but connected on his fourth field goal of the game in the second OT. Still, it left Stonehill the opportunity to win with a touchdown.
Jalen Madison had 110 yards rushing for the Pioneers (1-7, 1-4 Northeast Conference).
Neither quarterback completed 40 percent of his passes, but Sacred Heart had 219 yards rushing and Stonehill (3-4, 2-2) had 203 yards on the ground.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.