College Sports Greg Desrosiers Jr. runs for 162 yards, 3 TDs as UMass beats Merrimack, 31-21 The Minutemen have won back-to-back games after losing seven straight.





AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Greg Desrosiers Jr. ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns to spark Massachusetts past Merrimack, 31-21 in a non-conference game on Saturday night to earn the Minutemen their first home field win of the season.

UMass (3-7 Independent) now has won back-to-back games since snapping a string of seven straight losses.

Desrosiers’ 8-yard run with 3:02 left in the first half gave UMass a 14-7 lead at halftime, then broke the game open with touchdown runs of 57 and 46 yards.

Desrosiers had 10 carries and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams added 88 yards on 23 carries. Taisun Phommachanh was 9-of-20 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Malakai Anthony was 10-of-26 passing for 98 yards and added another 18 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for Merrimack (4-5). Tyvon Edmonds Jr. had 20 carries for 75 yards.