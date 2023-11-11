College Sports Harvard claims share of Ivy title with triple-OT win over Penn 25-23 Harvard will try and claim the title outright at 4-2 Yale next Saturday.





BOSTON (AP) — Quarterback Jaden Craig took a double-reverse pass from Cooper Barkate to score in the third overtime and give Harvard a 25-23 win over Pennsylvania on Saturday and at least a share of the Ivy League title with one week left.

The win was No. 200 for coach Tim Murphy and gave him his 10th Ivy title, tying Carm Cozza (Yale) for the most in league history. It’s Harvard’s 18th title and first since 2015.

Both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime — Harvard (8-1, 5-1) after failing to get a touchdown despite a first down at the 2. Penn (6-3, 3-3) intercepted Harvard in the second OT but missed the field goal, setting up mandatory two-point conversions in the third. After Penn failed on its try, Craig gave the ball to Scott Woods II who flipped it to Barkate, who in turn found Craig alone on the right side of the end zone.

Harvard led 20-10 at halftime. Penn tied it at 20 early in the fourth quarter on Malachi Hosley’s 1-yard run. Harvard used up nearly nine minutes before missing a 30-yard field goal. On Penn’s last regulation possession, it had a 59-yard field goal attempt blocked.

Barkate had 125 yards receiving with a TD.

Hosley had 109 yards rushing and two TDs.

Harvard will try and claim the title outright at 4-2 Yale next Saturday. Dartmouth, also 4-2, plays at Brown to end the season.